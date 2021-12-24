Membership : Access or Sign Up
Friday 24 December 2021
Munster hooker joins Ulster as short-term injury cover

20-year-old Ben Moxham has also been promoted to a development contract.

By The42 Team Friday 24 Dec 2021, 3:51 PM
41 minutes ago
Declan Moore, pictured in Munster training.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

MUNSTER HOOKER DECLAN Moore has joined Ulster as short-term injury cover. 

Moore was born in New Zealand, grew up in Australia and is Irish-qualified. He has been drafted in as cover with Tom Stewart and Bradley Roberts both ruled out through injury. 

25-year-old Moore played in Munster’s improbable Champions Cup victory over Wasps earlier this month, and has been playing AIL with Shannon. 

“I would also to welcome Declan to the squad who, over the next while, will provide us with useful depth at hooker following a number of recent injuries in that position”, said Ulster Head Coach Dan McFarland. 

Ulster have also promoted 20-year-old Ben Moxham to a development contract for the rest of the season. Moxham has played eight times for the province, and his preferred position is either at centre or on the wing. He has represented Ireland at U20 and Sevens level. 

“Ben is a great example of an Ulster born and bred player who has progressed through our player pathway”, said McFarland. 

“His recent development under Gavin Hogg and his Academy coaching team, as well as the experience he has gained through both the school and club game, is paying dividends – and his new contract is testimony to his hard work and physicality on the field.” 

