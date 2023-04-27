Connacht to loan hooker Moore and scrum-half McDonald from Ulster next season

CONNACHT HAVE ANNOUNCED the signings of hooker Declan Moore and scrum-half Michael McDonald from Ulster for the 2023/24 season.

Moore spent 18 months at the northern province after originally arriving as injury cover from Munster. The New Zealand-born 26-year-old has family connections in Castlerea, Co. Roscommon as well as in Co. Antrim from where his grandfather hails.

Moore was a member of Melbourne Rebels’ 2020 Super Rugby squad having played for Sydney Rays in Australia’s National Rugby Championship a year prior.

McDonald, 23, is originally from Louth but moved to Australia when he was 13. A Western Force product, he started at scrum-half for Australia at the 2019 U20 World Championship, at which the Junior Wallabies reached the final.

He joined the Waratahs in 2020, making four Super Rugby appearacnes, and then re-joined Western Force for two seasons before moving to Ulster last summer.

“Declan and Michael’s arrival next season gives us further depth in two specialist positions,” said Connacht head coach Pete Wilkins. “They’re both excellent players who are hungry for an opportunity, and their respective qualities will make them real assets to Connacht Rugby.

“Having four hookers and three scrum-halves, coupled with the exciting talent we have emerging through our academy, gives us excellent competition for places that will further drive the development of our squad.”