Declan O'Sullivan leaves role as Kerry U20 manager

KERRY U20 FOOTBALL manager Declan O’Sullivan has decided not to seek a second term.

The Kingdom legend cited work commitments as the reason for his decision.

His two-year term ended following the All-Ireland semi-final loss to Tyrone just over three weeks ago.

O’Sullivan works for Liebherr Container Cranes Ltd in Killarney and has recently been promoted to Head of Global Sales, meaning he will regularly have to travel outside Ireland.

His management team of ex-Kerry footballer Sean O’Sullivan and Niall O’Mahony are also stepping down along with S&C Padraig Murphy.

Dromid Pearses clubman O’Sullivan was appointed U20 manager in December 2020, succeeding fellow South Kerry native John Sugrue.

In 2021, Kerry were beaten by Cork in the Munster semi-final and this year they narrowly lost out to Tyrone in the All-Ireland semi-final, having captured the Munster title.

Meanwhile, David Clifford should be fit to line out against Dublin in Sunday’s All-Ireland SFC semi-final at Croke Park.

Adrian Spillane is also expected to be available but Jack Barry remains doubtful due to the calf injury that kept him out of the win over Mayo.

