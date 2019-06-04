This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Tuesday 4 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'It's always going to blow over. I am laid-back': Declan Rice moving past allegiance controversy

The Three Lions are set to face the Netherlands in the semi-finals of the Nations League.

By The42 Team Tuesday 4 Jun 2019, 2:48 PM
1 hour ago 2,238 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/4667292
Rice made his England debut against Montenegro in March.
Rice made his England debut against Montenegro in March.
Rice made his England debut against Montenegro in March.

DECLAN RICE SAID he is content to move past the recent allegiance controversy which has surrounded the West Ham midfielder, with the 20-year-old now focussed on England’s Uefa Nations League semi-final this week.

The midfielder said he is prepared to play “dirty” in England’s bid for glory, with Barcelona new boy Frenkie de Jong needing to be contained in a meeting with the Netherlands.

Gareth Southgate’s side have a clash with the Dutch to take in on Thursday. A semi-final contest against Ronald Koeman’s team comes 12 months on from reaching the last four of the 2018 World Cup.

England are determined to go at least one step further in their latest pursuit of silverware and will bend the rules if required.

Rice could be given the chance to do just that against the Netherlands, with any role for him in an eagerly-anticipated fixture set to pitch him into midfield combat with De Jong.

The West Ham man told reporters of a potential duel with a player heading to Camp Nou in a €75 million deal: “He is a fantastic player. I am relishing the chance to put myself up against him.

“You cannot give him too much respect on the pitch because that is when he starts to dictate the game.

“You have got to be dirty, up in his face and try and disrupt him from playing his game. I am sure as a team we will do well to stop the Dutch.

“This will be, if I am involved, the biggest game of my life. We are in the semi-finals against a great side.”

England v Czech Republic - UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifying - Group A - Wembley Stadium Rice and Czech Republic's Matej Vydra battle for possession at Wembley. Source: Steven Paston

Rice enjoyed a productive 2018-19 campaign at club level, sparking talk of interest ahead of the summer transfer window, and is looking forward to taking another step up in class.

He added: “With the season I have had, most people would have seen that for a young age I have done really well.

“But this is another level. You are playing against world-class opposition and you need to be on your game.”

Rice has answered all of the questions asked of him so far, with the 20-year-old shrugging off the furore which surrounded his decision to switch international allegiance from Ireland to England.

He said: “Most people would have thought that was tough to take on, with loads of papers in Ireland writing about me and Irish players speaking about me.

“But it is always going to blow over and I am so laid-back, I do not really take much notice of it.

“I am just focused on what I have got to do for club and country. I have had to be mentally strong and I have been like that since I was a kid.”

Rice took in 38 appearances for West Ham in the season just gone, while collecting his first two caps for England in Euro 2020 qualification games against the Czech Republic and Montenegro. 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie