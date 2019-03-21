This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'Up the Ra' - Declan Rice apologises after pro-IRA Instagram comments surface

The recently-declared England midfielder admits his remarks from 2015 were ‘naive’.

By Ben Blake Thursday 21 Mar 2019, 4:28 PM
18 minutes ago 3,988 Views 17 Comments
Declan Rice training with England at St George's Park this week.
Image: Martin Rickett
Declan Rice training with England at St George's Park this week.
Declan Rice training with England at St George's Park this week.
Image: Martin Rickett

DECLAN RICE HAS been forced to issue an apology after old social media comments appearing to support the IRA surfaced. 

The West Ham midfielder recently decided to switch international allegiance from the Republic of Ireland to England, despite earning three international caps for the Boys in Green.

Having been named the FAI’s Young Player of the Year this month, he is in line to make his England debut against the Czech Republic at Wembley Stadium tomorrow night, but this afternoon released a statement relating to Instagram comments from 2015.

Under a post by Ireland underage player Tyreke Wilson, 16-year-old Rice wrote “#upthera”, while he replied to another with “my brudda. UP THE RA. Wait Till We Draw England”. 

Following a story by The Irish Sun detailing that social media activity, the 20-year-old has accepted that the remarks were “naive”. 

I am aware that a poorly-expressed comment I made when I was a junior player has been circulated on social media,” Rice posted on Instagram. 

“I recognise now that my attempt to show support for my team-mates at the time could be negatively interpreted. While my naive words were not meant to be a political opinion and do not represent who I am, I sincerely apologise for any offence caused.”

