This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Saturday 11 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Livid' Rice says 'pretty much every Premier League player' wants VAR gone from game

After a contentious call cost West Ham against Sheffield United, Rice and David Moyes slammed the decision.

By The42 Team Saturday 11 Jan 2020, 8:54 AM
21 minutes ago 704 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4961875
West Ham were denied an equaliser by VAR.
West Ham were denied an equaliser by VAR.
West Ham were denied an equaliser by VAR.

DECLAN RICE CLAIMED “pretty much every Premier League player” wants the VAR system kicked out of football after West Ham were denied a last-gasp equaliser against Sheffield United.

Rice looked like he had set up Robert Snodgrass’ leveller in stoppage time at Bramall Lane, only for the video assistant referee to disallow the goal due to an accidental handball from the England international.

Although Rice accepts the rules implemented for this season were applied correctly, he believes it was a “crazy” decision and insists top-flight players would like VAR to be scrapped.

“Livid. It’s a really tough place to come and play. I thought we did well. A point on the road here would have been good for us,” Rice told Sky Sports.

“I’ve just watched it back before coming on camera. [The defender] has knocked the ball into my hand. I know I’m in a forward running motion, but he’s headed the ball into my hand and of course if you’re running with your arms out then it’s handball in the rules but I’ve not intentionally meant to handball it.

“Of course you play on, Michael [Oliver, the referee] hasn’t seen it. The VAR checks it and it’s a real kick in the teeth.

“I don’t think it’s just me. It’s the thought of pretty much every Premier League player. I don’t think anybody wants to have VAR in the game.

There’s been so many decisions this season that have been crazy. Obviously sometimes it works but you see there, they’re celebrating VAR like it’s a goal. Football shouldn’t be like that. The emotions there that the West Ham fans showed when we equalised, that’s real emotion.

“I don’t think we’re all too happy with it to be honest, but it’s in the game now and we’ve just got to get on with it.

“I just can’t get over it, the way he’s knocked it into my hand. I’ve not intentionally meant to handball it. I can’t get over it, it’s crazy.”

Rice’s sentiment was largely echoed by West Ham manager David Moyes, who believed his side, beaten 1-0 on the night, would have been worthy of a point.

“We’re disappointed in the end that we scored a really good goal and it didn’t count,” Moyes told Sky Sports.

It was a good goal, wasn’t it. Whoever was checking it, I think they’ve got it wrong because it was a really good bit of play by Declan Rice. Where do you put your hands, tie them behind your back? I saw nothing wrong with it at all.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie