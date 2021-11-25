Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 4°C Thursday 25 November 2021
Advertisement

Irish Paralympic legend Michael McKillop retires at 31

The Antrim man reflected on a superb career.

By Paul Fennessy Thursday 25 Nov 2021, 8:52 PM
27 minutes ago 486 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5612410
Michael McKillop (file pic).
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Michael McKillop (file pic).
Michael McKillop (file pic).
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

IRISH PARALYMPIAN Michael McKillop has announced his retirement from the sport after a highly decorated 16-year career.

The 31-year-old Ballymena native bows out after a hugely impressive showing.

Highlights have included four gold medals at the Paralympics in three separate Games — two in the 800m T37 (Beijing and London) and two in the 1500m T37 (London and Rio).

However, he suffered disappointment in the Tokyo Paralympics earlier this year, finishing eighth in the Paralympic T38 1500m final, and suggesting at the time that he was considering his future in the sport.

“I knew this day would come at some stage, but it’s a day I never wanted to arrive,” he wrote in a message posted on social media.

“I have some amazing memories to take away. From competing at my first European Companionships back in 2005 age 15 to Tokyo 2020 age 31, I am so fortunate to have had such an amazing career within the sport I love and this has been one of the hardest decisions I’ve had to make.

“I believe that announcing my retiring today is the right thing to do. I’ve always said I wanted to compete and be competitive at the highest level in sport for the island of Ireland. I feel like I’ve done that over the last 16 years.

“But lastly a special mention to my parents, without them this dream couldn’t have happened.

“From a young age, they believed in me and gave me the opportunity to TRY. Having a child diagnosed with a disability is any parents worst nightmare.

“They gave me the courage to embrace my differences, encouraging me to use them to my advantage. These differences allowed me to dream of becoming an international runner one day.

Flash Sale
50% OFF

Use promo code: FLASH50 at checkout to access exclusive analysis, insight and debate for only €21.

Become a Member

“Something I took full advantage of over the last 16 years. They have given me the platform to become an accomplished athlete on the world stage, helping my dreams come true.

“I am happily running away from competitive Paralympic sport knowing that I gave it my all. See you all on a start line somewhere soon to have some fun.”

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie