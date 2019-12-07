Defi Du Seuil comes good to see off Un De Sceaux at Sandown

DEFI DU SEUIL was able to hold off the challenge of Un De Sceaux to win the Betfair Tingle Creek Chase at Sandown.

The Philip Hobbs-trained Defi Du Seuil came into the race as the favourite at 2-1, with Un De Sceaux at 3-1.

Un De Sceaux, with Paul Townend up, looked to be control for much of the two-mile race, before Barry Geraghty and Defi Du Seuil pulled them in and powered over the line, winning by a neck after another late charge by Un De Sceaux.

Meanwhile in Aintree, Walk In The Mill claimed back-to-back victories in the Randox Health Becher Chase.

As De Mee, riden by Byrony Frost, led for much of the race before Walk In The Mill and James Best took charge on the home turn to win by two and a half lengths.

Native River took a first win since the 2018 Cheltenham Gold Cup by claiming the Virgin Bet Price Boosts Many Clouds Chase.

Wearing blinkers for the first time, Native River and jockey Richard Johnson were able to see off an early challenge from Might Bite to win with some ease, finishing with 33 lengths in hand.

Elsewhere, The Jam Man was a 33-1 winner of the eCOMM Merchant Solutions Handicap Hurdle in Navan, beating 6-4 favourite Tout Est Permis.

