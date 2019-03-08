This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Friday 8 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I'm not your normal front row in terms of size': Nic a Bhaird punching above her weight on return to 15s

The Cork woman has represented Ireland on the Sevens stage these past two years, but is enjoying a debut run in the Six Nations.

By Sean Farrell Friday 8 Mar 2019, 1:00 AM
48 minutes ago 254 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4526314

THERE WAS NO time for Deirbhile nic a Bhaird to to dwell on any nerves that might have spiked ahead of her 15-a-side international debut last month.

The Ballincollig woman had barely touched down back in Ireland after helping Ireland Sevens to their best-ever finish to a World Series event with fourth place in Sydney, when it was off to Glasgow with Adam Griggs’ side.

Deirbhile Nic A Bhaird Deirbhile Nic A Bhaird at Ireland's team hotel this week. Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

She didn’t even have time to pack her guitar before taking up the replacement hooker berth, but that excuse wasn’t enough to escape from team-mates’ demands of ‘Walking on Sunshine’ for her first cap singing duty.

“I’m not necessarily your normal front row, in terms of size,” says the 5′ 4″ 23-year-old. But there’s never a point when you get the impression that Nic a Bhaird balks at the need to punch above her weight.

Since making her way into Ireland Sevens setup two years ago, she has been frequently referred to as a former MMA fighter. Though it’s not entirely true.

“My mum’s never too pleased when commentators call me ‘the MMA fighter’, but there is a little bit of truth to it,” says Nic a Bhaird.

“I never actually competed in MMA, but I was training, boxing and doing Jiu-Jitsu from a gym in Cork.”

A mix of martial arts then, if not mixed martial arts. Either way, the fights gave her a strong grounding in grappling after first discovering a relish for contact sports when playing alongside the boys with Highfield RFC up to under 14 level.

“Jiu-Jitsu would have been helpful coming back in and helping with the tackling side of things, toughens you up a bit as well.

“That would all be my favourite part, I love the contact areas of the game, rucking and all that sort of stuff. Coming from that background of different sports helped me as well.”

Deirbhile Nic a Bhaird with Leah Lyons Nic A Bhaird during her international debut, with Leah Lyons. Source: Craig Watson/INPHO

She will win her first 15-a-side international start against France tomorrow in Donnybrook as a hooker but when she took on women’s rugby at 18 with Highfield and went on to UL, Nic a Bhaird was a wing. Long before Eddie Jones was flying a kite for Jack Nowell to move from the back three to the front row, Nic a Bhaird was making the move of her own accord.

The Cork woman first lined out at hooker with UL Bohs, and then tasted tasted the higher standard of club rugby in England with Harlequins, where she was deployed both in the front row and the back. Her tenacity in the tackle could not be ignored.

“I wouldn’t really be the quickest, so maybe the wing wasn’t meant for me. But I try to make up for it with the bit of strength I have and I’m normally able to compete.

“I’m not the heaviest front row, so maybe through work-rate, and from Sevens I can bring in a bit more pace and add to the attacking threat.”

One aspect which is not transferable from Sevens, however, is scrummaging.

Fortunately, Ireland Women have the keen technical eye and experience of Mike Ross at their disposal. And while the prospect of a session under his watch did bring some nerves bubbling to the surface for Nic a Bhaird, Ross’ manner tends to keep everyone on an even keel as the retired tighthead never exactly lets his enthusiasm for the game override his message.

“I got almost a compliment from him at the weekend, he said he ‘didn’t notice me doing anything wrong anyway,’” she jokes.

“So I suppose it’s better than standing out for being problematic. But he is very, very helpful. Even outside the scrum, the work he does to make us more efficient around the park and understand the different roles. He’s a good voice to have in the team.” 

Deirbhile Nic a Bhaird and Jill Draper Nic A Bhaird in action for Munster before her switch to Sevens. Source: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

Though France are a formidable outfit, the Old Belvedere player is confident Ireland give more than as good as they get at set-piece when they come face to face in Donnybrook on Saturday evening (kick-off 7pm).

They’re a bigger pack unit than we are, but we’ve shown in matches against big sides…  England were definitely bigger than us by weight and we had very positive moments against them in the scrum.

“Italy were probably bigger than us as well. We weren’t consistently dominant, but we showed moments where we could dominate them.

“So against France, we’ll be looking to have the same mentality; our set-piece will be our bread and butter, we’ll show that’s part of what Ireland’s all about.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    'There is something we're missing because he's too good a player'
    'There is something we're missing because he's too good a player'
    Ringrose set for return as Schmidt recalls big guns for France
    Russell returns and Laidlaw left out as Scots bid to scupper Welsh Grand Slam
    FRANCE
    Open thread: Who should Schmidt pick in the Ireland team for France?
    Open thread: Who should Schmidt pick in the Ireland team for France?
    French cardinal given six-month suspended sentence for helping to cover up child abuse by priest
    Hunters? Hunted? Schmidt's Ireland not interested in Hansen's perception
    FOOTBALL
    Chelsea in driving seat with comfortable home victory over Dynamo Kiev
    Chelsea in driving seat with comfortable home victory over Dynamo Kiev
    Arsenal 'could not control' Rennes after red card - Emery
    Messi ends international exile to return to Argentina squad
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    5 talking points from the first squad announcement of Mick McCarthy's second reign
    5 talking points from the first squad announcement of Mick McCarthy's second reign
    'I rang him and asked if he had retired, and he said 'No I haven't''
    Mick McCarthy confirms Patrick Bamford's intent on playing for Ireland
    IRELAND
    'I like those collisions... Sometimes you go, ‘that’s a good f***ing hit, man’'
    'I like those collisions... Sometimes you go, ‘that’s a good f***ing hit, man’'
    Ireland U20s captain Hawkshaw misses out as Grand Slam bid continues in Cork
    Wintry showers and frost forecast for the weekend

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie