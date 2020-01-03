This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Friday 3 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Juve fork out €35m for Swedish midfielder who featured in defeat to Ireland U21s

Dejan Kulusevski will not join up with his new club until June after impressing on loan at Parma.

By The42 Team Friday 3 Jan 2020, 9:25 AM
1 hour ago 1,776 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4952462
Dejan Kulusevski is heading to Juventus.
Dejan Kulusevski is heading to Juventus.
Dejan Kulusevski is heading to Juventus.

JUVENTUS HAVE COMPLETED the transfer of teenage Atalanta star Dejan Kulusevski, with the player set to spend the rest of the season on loan at Parma. 

Kulusevski, 19, has impressed during his temporary spell with Parma, scoring four goals from midfield in the current Serie A campaign. 

And while he will complete the term with his current club, 2020-21 will see the youngster line up in Turin after he sealed a switch for a €35 million fee which could potentially rise to €44m.

“Dejan Kulusevski is a Juventus player!” the club confirmed on its official website. “The Swedish midfielder, previously with Atalanta, will play on loan at Parma until June.

“He will be an important player for Juve’s midfield and an element with high prospects. At only 19, he is built with crystalline talent.”

Kulusevski, who made his senior international debut for Sweden at the end of 2019 in a Euro 2020 qualifier against Faroe Islands, is Juventus’ first signing of the winter transfer window as they look to topple Inter in what is shaping up to be the fiercest Scudetto race in the best part of a decade. 

Kulusevski played all 90 minutes for his country’s U21 side when they suffered a 3-1 defeat at home to Ireland in their European Championship qualifier in September.

Senior commitments ruled him out of November’s return fixture in Tallaght, where Stephen Kenny’s side ran out 4-1 winners.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie