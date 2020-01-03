Juve fork out €35m for Swedish midfielder who featured in defeat to Ireland U21s

JUVENTUS HAVE COMPLETED the transfer of teenage Atalanta star Dejan Kulusevski, with the player set to spend the rest of the season on loan at Parma.

Kulusevski, 19, has impressed during his temporary spell with Parma, scoring four goals from midfield in the current Serie A campaign.

And while he will complete the term with his current club, 2020-21 will see the youngster line up in Turin after he sealed a switch for a €35 million fee which could potentially rise to €44m.

“Dejan Kulusevski is a Juventus player!” the club confirmed on its official website. “The Swedish midfielder, previously with Atalanta, will play on loan at Parma until June.

“He will be an important player for Juve’s midfield and an element with high prospects. At only 19, he is built with crystalline talent.”

Kulusevski, who made his senior international debut for Sweden at the end of 2019 in a Euro 2020 qualifier against Faroe Islands, is Juventus’ first signing of the winter transfer window as they look to topple Inter in what is shaping up to be the fiercest Scudetto race in the best part of a decade.

Kulusevski played all 90 minutes for his country’s U21 side when they suffered a 3-1 defeat at home to Ireland in their European Championship qualifier in September.

Senior commitments ruled him out of November’s return fixture in Tallaght, where Stephen Kenny’s side ran out 4-1 winners.

