Advertisement
Monday 2 January 2023 Dublin: 6°C
Read Next
More Stories
Marcio Machado Lovren helped Croatia to a third-place finish at the World Cup before Christmas.
# Unfinished Business
Former Liverpool defender Lovren rejoins Lyon
The Croatian signs from Zenit Saint-Petersburg.
752
0
35 minutes ago

FORMER LIVERPOOL CENTRAL defender Dejan Lovren has joined Lyon from Zenit Saint-Petersburg on a two-and-a-half year deal, the Ligue 1 club said on Monday.

33-year-old Lovren played for Lyon for three seasons before stints with Southampton and, most famously, for Liverpool in the Premier League.

Lovren helped the Reds win their first Premier League title in 2020 and also lifted the Champions League with them in 2019.

He was captain of the Zenit side that won the Russian Premier League in the last two seasons.

“I’m so happy to be back at Lyon, that club that opened up the door of international football for me,” said Lovren who will add some much-needed experience to a youthful Lyon back-line.

“When I left in 2013 I had some regrets that I hadn’t shown what I can do. I want to prove to everyone what kind of player I am.”

With Laurent Blanc taking over as head coach in October, Lyon are currently eighth in Ligue 1, nine points off the Champions League places and 20 points shy of leaders Paris Saint-Germain.

Gavin Cooney
Reports From Qatar

Get Gavin's exclusive writing and analysis from the 2022 Fifa World Cup

Become a Member

Lyon was bought up by American group Eagle Football just before Christmas and Blanc has been promised the funds he needs to rebuild since his appointment in October.

– © AFP 2023

Author
AFP
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     