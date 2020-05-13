This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Wednesday 13 May, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Tottenham's Dele Alli robbed at knifepoint in his home

Alli was hit in a scuffle with burglars, but escaped serious injury.

By AFP Wednesday 13 May 2020, 9:58 PM
1 hour ago 2,268 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5098538
Dele Alli (file photo.)
Image: Jan Kuppert/SVEN SIMON
Dele Alli (file photo.)
Dele Alli (file photo.)
Image: Jan Kuppert/SVEN SIMON

KNIFE-CARRYING BURGLARS broke into Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli’s home in London early Wednesday, with the England playmaker escaping serious injury after being hit in a scuffle with the robbers.

Alli, 24, has been in isolation at his house with his brother, their partners and a close friend, the Daily Mail reported, ahead of Tottenham’s resuming training.

Two men broke in after midnight and following an altercation with Alli they made off with jewellery.

Alli and the other occupants in the house were said to be shaken by the ordeal, but otherwise unharmed.

A police spokesperson told the Mail: “Police were called at approximately 00:35hrs on Wednesday, 13 May to reports of a robbery at a residential address in Barnet.

“Two males gained entry to the property and stole items of jewellery, including watches, before fleeing.

“One male occupant of the property, aged in his 20s, suffered a minor facial injury after being assaulted. He did not require hospital treatment.”

No arrests have yet been made.

Alli is due to start training with Spurs next week ahead of the Premier League’s intended resumption next month.

© – AFP, 2020

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie