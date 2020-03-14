This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Delfine Persoon suffers defeat in first round of Olympic boxing qualifiers

Belgian was on the opposite side of the 60kg draw to Kellie Harrington.

By Niall Kelly Saturday 14 Mar 2020, 1:19 PM
1 hour ago 2,535 Views 3 Comments
Persoon: lost unification fight against Taylor last summer (file photo).
Image: Nick Potts
Persoon: lost unification fight against Taylor last summer (file photo).
Persoon: lost unification fight against Taylor last summer (file photo).
Image: Nick Potts

DELFINE PERSOON’S OLYMPIC bid suffered a blow as she lost in the opening round of the European qualification tournament in London.

The Belgian — who narrowly lost her professional world title unification clash against Katie Taylor last summer — has returned to the amateur ranks with her sights set on Tokyo.

But on the back of an injury-hit preparation, she struggled in the Copper Box Arena on Saturday and lost a split 4-1 decision to Nikoleta Peta of Greece.

Persoon was competing in the 60kg lightweight division where she was on the opposite side of the draw to Dublin’s Kellie Harrington.

The Belgian will still have one more chance to book her Olympic ticket at the final global qualification tournament, which is currently scheduled to take place in Paris in May. 

Harrington, who received a bye into the last 16 as the second seed, begins her tournament on Tuesday when she will face either Aneta Rygielska of Poland or Romania’s Paula Cosmo.

Niall Kelly
