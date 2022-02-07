Membership : Access or Sign Up
Anthony Nash urges caution over deliberate foul rule

An amendment proposes that fouls “as a ‘rule of thumb” less than 25 metres infield of each side-line would not be considered goalscoring opportunities.

By Maurice Brosnan Monday 7 Feb 2022, 7:11 PM
Image: Cathal Noonan/INPHO
Image: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

FORMER CORK GOALKEEPER Anthony Nash says the rule around penalties punishing fouls that deny goal-scoring opportunities needs to be tweaked ahead of annual congress.

The denial of a goalscoring opportunity was punished with a penalty and sin-binning in 2021 and during last weekend’s Allianz League action. Dublin’s Cian O’Callaghan and Sean Brennan were both sin-binned and conceded a penalty during their draw with Waterford on Sunday. 

A vote to retain the rule will take place at this month’s congress. It will include an amendment that proposes fouls “as a ‘rule of thumb” less than 25 metres infield of each side-line would not be considered goalscoring opportunities. 

colum-cunning-shows-a-black-card-to-sean-brennan Source: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

Speaking on the latest episode of The42 GAA Weekly, Nash said that the amendment needs more clarity. 

“They were both fouls. Jeez, I thought O’Callaghan could have been sent off for his two yellows. He went off the ground. He is a very, very physical defender. 

“From the TV angle, it is hard to see if there was there a covering defender inside. I thought the first one there might have been one or two covering defenders, I think that was the argument from Dublin.

“The second time, the keeper came out and said he was outside the exclusion zone. I would’ve been saying the same because I forgot about the rule. 

“My thing, I am a big believer if it is not broken don’t fix it. They are on about bringing in the penalty zone bigger and referee’s rule of thumb. I understand the reason for bringing it in, pulling down fellas, I just think you need to be careful what you do here.

“Because remember, one of the nominations for hurler of the year last year was a corner-back, Sean Finn. The art of his skill is tackling.

“I’ve spoken to multiple defenders about this since the rule came in, they are afraid to engage the forward because if the forward goes down, it is a penalty from anywhere in that zone.” 

The 2013 player of the year nominee suggested lining the field to clearly identify the zone as a possible solution. 

“I think it will have to happen. If the rule goes ahead, it is a new box, just a different dimension on the field. You have to take that on board as well.”

