Delightful Wes Hoolahan goal keeps Cambridge United on track for promotion

Cambridge United's Wes Hoolahan (file pic). Source: PA

VETERAN FORMER IRELAND international Wes Hoolahan was today’s match-winner for Cambridge United as they recorded a significant victory in the League Two promotion race.

Cambridge remain in second place following a 1-0 win over Forest Green Rovers – who are third – thanks to a moment of brilliance from Hoolahan.

The diminutive Dubliner, who’s two months out from his 39th birthday, showed his class to score his fifth goal of the season shortly before the interval.

The result keeps Cambridge on course for promotion, as they aim to force their way into the third tier of English football for the first time in nearly two decades.

Cheltenham Town stay a point clear at the top of the table after they recorded a 2-0 win against Salford City, with Irish full-back Sean Long opening the scoring.

Elsewhere in League Two, Eoin Doyle scored the decisive goal from the penalty spot as Bolton Wanderers came from behind to seal a 2-1 home victory over Walsall that leaves them just a point outside the automatic promotion places.

Former Ireland U21 striker Conor Wilkinson registered the only goal of the game in Leyton Orient’s win away to Newport County.

In League One, Jimmy Keohane was on the scoresheet in Rochdale’s thrilling 3-3 draw with Peterborough United, while fellow League of Ireland graduate Warren O’Hora found the net for MK Dons as they ran out 2-1 winners at Burton Albion.