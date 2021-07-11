'One of the most skilled and promising young players' in the Irish top-flight switches to Wexford Youths

IRELAND UNDERAGE STAR Della Doherty has made the move to Wexford Youths from reigning Women’s National League [WNL] double champions Peamount United.

Youths, league winners in 2017 and 2018, announced the news yesterday ahead of their 3-1 win over Athlone Town, with Doherty coming off the bench in the 78th minute to make her debut.

HUGE welcome to Della Doherty who has completed her transfer to Wexford Youths Women!



We give a big thanks to @Peamountutd for their assistance 👏🏼



Doherty is a hugely capable defender, part of Peamount's double winning side last year and has captained Ireland at underage pic.twitter.com/GTzexkyyMw — Wexford Youths Women (@YouthsWomen) July 10, 2021

“We are thrilled to announce the signing of one of the most skilled and promising young players in the Women’s National League, Della Doherty,” a Wexford statement read.

“Della Doherty is a hugely capable and versatile defender, joining us from Peamount United.

“The Laois teenager has a stunning record already, having both been capped and captained Ireland at underage level.

“She has been a key player in an astonishingly successful Peamount defence in recent years, and now makes the transfer to Wexford Youths Women, joining fellow Laois women Kylie Murphy, Blessing Kingsley and Ciamh Gray.

“Doherty was part of Peamount’s double-winning squad last season, and goes straight into the Youths squad today.”

Doherty (4) captaining the Ireland U17s in 2019. Source: FAI.

The 17-year-old, who turns 18 at the end of the month, is the second centre-back to depart Peamount in recent days, after Claire Walsh signed for Glasgow City on Monday. There, Walsh joins former centre-half partner Niamh Farrelly.

One of Peamount’s promising youngsters alongside Becky Watkins, Walsh had some kind words for Doherty in a recent interview with The42:

“It feels like Della and Becky are kind of the older girls now, but they only really came in with us last year. They’re kind of more like senior players now. They’ve been excellent.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

“Della has slotted right into centre-back and Becky has been great as well. I think she scored two goals for the [Ireland] U19s there a few weeks ago, absolute crackers, she’s flying it.”

Ireland teenage sensation Ellen Molloy scored a brilliant brace in Wexford’s win yesterday, while Ciara Rossiter put the icing on the cake with a late effort.

Elsewhere in the WNL, Peamount were 2-0 winners over Bohemians and DLR Waves beat Cork City 1-0. Treaty United and Galway WFC face off today.