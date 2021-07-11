Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Sunday 11 July 2021
Advertisement

'One of the most skilled and promising young players' in the Irish top-flight switches to Wexford Youths

Ireland underage star Della Doherty makes the move from Peamount United.

By Emma Duffy Sunday 11 Jul 2021, 2:56 PM
1 hour ago 1,619 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5492160

IRELAND UNDERAGE STAR Della Doherty has made the move to Wexford Youths from reigning Women’s National League [WNL] double champions Peamount United.

Youths, league winners in 2017 and 2018, announced the news yesterday ahead of their 3-1 win over Athlone Town, with Doherty coming off the bench in the 78th minute to make her debut.

“We are thrilled to announce the signing of one of the most skilled and promising young players in the Women’s National League, Della Doherty,” a Wexford statement read.

“Della Doherty is a hugely capable and versatile defender, joining us from Peamount United.

“The Laois teenager has a stunning record already, having both been capped and captained Ireland at underage level.

“She has been a key player in an astonishingly successful Peamount defence in recent years, and now makes the transfer to Wexford Youths Women, joining fellow Laois women Kylie Murphy, Blessing Kingsley and Ciamh Gray.

“Doherty was part of Peamount’s double-winning squad last season, and goes straight into the Youths squad today.”

ireland Doherty (4) captaining the Ireland U17s in 2019. Source: FAI.

The 17-year-old, who turns 18 at the end of the month, is the second centre-back to depart Peamount in recent days, after Claire Walsh signed for Glasgow City on Monday. There, Walsh joins former centre-half partner Niamh Farrelly.

One of Peamount’s promising youngsters alongside Becky Watkins, Walsh had some kind words for Doherty in a recent interview with The42:

“It feels like Della and Becky are kind of the older girls now, but they only really came in with us last year. They’re kind of more like senior players now. They’ve been excellent.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“Della has slotted right into centre-back and Becky has been great as well. I think she scored two goals for the [Ireland] U19s there a few weeks ago, absolute crackers, she’s flying it.”

Ireland teenage sensation Ellen Molloy scored a brilliant brace in Wexford’s win yesterday, while Ciara Rossiter put the icing on the cake with a late effort.

Elsewhere in the WNL, Peamount were 2-0 winners over Bohemians and DLR Waves beat Cork City 1-0. Treaty United and Galway WFC face off today.

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie