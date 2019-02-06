This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Wednesday 6 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Buckley set to sign new Connacht deal despite interest from Ulster

The 28-year-old loosehead is a key player for the western province.

By Murray Kinsella Wednesday 6 Feb 2019, 1:21 PM
1 hour ago 2,728 Views 19 Comments
https://the42.ie/4479489

CONNACHT ARE SET to secure another key squad member to a new contract, with loosehead prop Denis Buckley close to finalising an extension.

The 28-year-old’s current deal expires this summer and there has been interest in Buckley from elsewhere, including Ulster.

However, sources close to both provinces have told The42 that Buckley will pledge his future to Connacht.

Ultan Dillane and Denis Buckley celebrate after the game with fans Buckley after making his 150th appearance for Connacht last month. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

The Roscommon man has become a stalwart for his native province since first breaking into the senior team during the 2011/12 season.

Buckley has made 151 appearances for Connacht so far but was unfortunate to miss out on the title run-in for their 2016 Pro12 crown due to an ankle injury, having played a central role in that campaign.

The Creggs RFC and Blackrock College product signed a two-year contract with the western province in 2017, rejecting offers from Premiership clubs at the time.

With that deal expiring at the end of the current season, there has been some concern that Buckley would leave Connacht, particularly with outside interest from several clubs again.

Ulster are in the process of rebuilding their squad under head coach Dan McFarland and it’s understood the northern province expressed their interest in signing Buckley as part of that strengthening process.

However, Buckley is now set to pen a new deal with Connacht, as their resurgence continues under Australian boss Andy Friend.

Buckley remains the clear first-choice loosehead prop at Connacht and has started 14 games this season.

Capped by Ireland at Schools and U20 levels, Buckley has previously stated his aim of winning senior Test caps.

Adeolokun Ultan Dillane and Denis Buckley with the Quilter Cup Buckley helped the Barbarians to a win over England last year, along with Connacht team-mates Ultan Dillane and Niyi Adeolokun. Source: Inpho/Billy Stickland

He featured in a pre-season camp under Joe Schmidt last August and the Ireland head coach name-checked him as one of those unlucky to miss out on selection for the Six Nations squad this year, saying Buckley “has done well for Connacht.”

Buckley played for the Barbarians under former Connacht boss Pat Lam last year in a win over England. 

Confirmation of a new deal for Buckley would be the latest boost for Friend’s squad, with Jack Carty, Ultan Dillane, Niyi Adeolokun, Dave Heffernan and coaches Nigel Carolan, Peter Wilkins and Jimmy Duffy all having extended their contracts in recent times.

Wing Cian Kelleher will depart the province this summer to re-join his native Leinster, but Connacht continue to make positive steps on and off the pitch.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (19)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Concerned? No - Liverpool are happy and enjoying life at the top, says Milner
    Concerned? No - Liverpool are happy and enjoying life at the top, says Milner
    'Right now it's Bernardo and 10 more players'
    'What I have is muscle, not fat' - Ex-Real Madrid and PSG star responds to physique question
    IRELAND
    'It was 100% my fault' - Earls keen to bounce back from England error
    'It was 100% my fault' - Earls keen to bounce back from England error
    Steph Roche's effort gets stuck in the mud as wait for first Serie A goal continues
    Can Northern Irish women access abortion services here for free? The government is finding out
    SCOTLAND
    Roux set to step up for Ireland in 'must-win' clash with Scotland
    Roux set to step up for Ireland in 'must-win' clash with Scotland
    'Incredibly hungry' Kilcoyne intent on creating good memories in Murrayfield
    'If you don't get it right, we'll get nailed': Accuracy order of the day as Ireland pick themselves up

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie