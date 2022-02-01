Membership : Access or Sign Up
Tuesday 1 February 2022
Denis Buckley back but Connacht's front-row problems set to continue

Mattie Burke, Jack Aungier and Dominic Robertson-McCoy are all injured for Friday’s trip to Ulster, while Finlay Bealham is on Six Nations duty.

By John Fallon Tuesday 1 Feb 2022, 2:41 PM
Denis Buckley is fit again following his long cruciate absence.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

DENIS BUCKLEY IS poised to start his first game for Connacht since his 200th appearance last summer but their injury problems in the front row are far from over as they head to Belfast to take on Ulster on Friday night.

Buckley, who suffered a cruciate injury a minute into that milestone game against Benetton last May, made a successful return off the bench against Glasgow at the weekend and his availability is timely.

Mattie Burke, also a loosehead, has been ruled out until March and with Finlay Bealham on Six Nations duty, they are a bit light in the front row with tightheads Jack Aungier (rib) and Dominic Robertson-McCoy (hamstring) also ruled out of the trip to Kingspan Stadium.

And while Tom Farrell is being assessed for a foot injury picked up in the demoralising 42-20 home loss to Glasgow, there is a welcome return for another centre with Tom Daly returning from a knee ligament injury picked up when Connacht thrashed Ulster 36-11 in the Aviva Stadium back in October.

Out-half Conor Fitzgerald and winger John Porch, both of whom missed last weekend due to illness, are available but one of the few highlights of the Glasgow defeat was the solid debut from 20-year old Galway native Cathal Forde who slotted in at No.10.

“If there was a shining light or a positive out of it, one was his performance. I actually thought Cathal Forde was outstanding on Saturday,” said Friend.

He said that there was a thorough review of the Glasgow loss and they know they need a response on Friday against an Ulster side itching for revenge after that heavy defeat in the Aviva Stadium.

“We actually saw a response yesterday afternoon, we put it to bed yesterday morning. The players are good, they get it and own it,” added Friend.

