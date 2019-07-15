This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'They seem quiet - there's nothing wrong with that': Irwin keen on United's new recruits

The man who once filled the same position at Old Trafford is confident that Aaron Wan-Bissaka can live up to expectations.

By The42 Team Monday 15 Jul 2019, 12:43 PM
1 hour ago 2,569 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4725187
Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
AARON WAN-BISSAKA HAS been urged to ignore the fee that Manchester United invested in his potential, with club legend Denis Irwin claiming that “£50 million for a full-back is going to become the norm”.

The Red Devils have spent big acquiring the services of a highly-rated 21-year-old.

Just one full season was spent within the first-team fold at Crystal Palace before Wan-Bissaka was lured to Old Trafford.

His price tag means that added pressure has been lumped onto his young shoulders, but Irwin believes that the talented right-back will cope and shift attention away from his asking price.

The Cork man man who once filled a full-back berth at United said in the Evening Standard of Wan-Bissaka and United’s focus on landing players of promise: “He is very quick, a modern-day full-back in the fact that he was a winger, and has played very, very well in the 15 months that I have seen him at Crystal Palace in a defensive role.

“There is a lot more pressure on him now, but hopefully he will be able to handle that. We needed a bit of pace and youth in the team. 

He and Dan James seem quite humble. I have noticed that in and around training and they seem quiet. There’s nothing wrong with that. They will keep their heads down and work hard because they have a big opportunity now here to play for one of the biggest clubs in the world and they have got to love that. 

“You have got to ignore the fee. I think £50 million for a full-back is going to become the norm.”

Wan-Bissaka is adamant that he will not allow the price on his head to become an issue, with the youngster determined to let his football do the talking.

He has said, with United currently in Australia on pre-season duty: “I expected it [pressure] when I came here. It is a big club. I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for Crystal Palace, so the attention will always be there. I just need to play my game and block it out.

“I wanted to take my development to the next level and this was the team where I thought I could do it.

“The style of play, the way they work, the intensity – that is going to develop me as a player. I always want to be pushed to reach my potential.”

