This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Tuesday 17 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I'll just have to suck it up' - 11 Dubs closing in on Ogie Moran's record haul of medals

Denis ‘Ogie’ Moran is one of five players in history to have won eight All-Ireland medals, but 11 Dublin players are just one behind him.

By Kevin O'Brien Tuesday 17 Sep 2019, 4:00 PM
1 hour ago 3,522 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4813079
Dublin’s James McCarthy celebrates his seventh All-Ireland title.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Dublin’s James McCarthy celebrates his seventh All-Ireland title.
Dublin’s James McCarthy celebrates his seventh All-Ireland title.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

FIVE KERRY PLAYERS won a record eight All-Ireland medals between 1975 and 1986, but there are a host of Dublin players now closing in on that haul.

Pat Spillane, Páidí Ó Sé, Mikey Sheehy, Denis ‘Ógie’ Moran and Ger Power hold 40 Celtic Corsses between them, yet they may be surpassed by the time this current Dublin side are finished. 

Stephen Cluxton, Michael Fitzsimons, Cian O’Sullivan, Darren Daly, James McCarthy, Michael Darragh MacAuley, Bernard Brogan, Paddy Andrews, Eoghan O’Gara, Philly McMahon and Kevin McManamon lifted the Sam Maguire for the seventh time at the weekend.

Moran played every minute of those eight deciders for the Kingdom, while Cluxton and McCarthy are the only two who’ve started all seven finals for Dublin.

Retirement is the only thing likely to prevent them from adding to their collection over the coming years. The average age of Jim Gavin’s starting team was 26 for the replay so they’re not going anywhere soon.

By the time all is said and done, Fitzsimons (31) and in particular McCarthy (29) could be out on their own on the top of the list.

“I can’t do anything about that I think. I’ll just have to suck it up,” said Moran when he was asked about the prospect of his eight All-Ireland medals being surpassed.

“That’s sport, different eras. In our era we were probably the prominent team, and now they are the prominent team.

“Fair play to them, it’s not easy to do that. It’s a massive achievement not to have lost a game since 2014, and some of the players there have never lost.

“The goalie has been there for such a long time, the midfielder is fantastic. That fella (Brian Fenton) has a fantastic record, to have never lost a championship game. There are some great players up front as well.

gaa-museum-hall-of-fame-2019 Former Kerry footballer Denis ‘Ogie’ Moran at the GAA Museum where he was inducted into the Hall of Fame. Source: David Fitzgerald/SPORTSFILE

“They are a very compete team, they are great athletes, very disciplined, great to react on the spot to the situation they are in.”

Moran, who was speaking at his induction into the GAA’s Hall of Fame today, said it’s futile trying to compare the current Dublin team to the great Kingdom side of the 1970s and ’80s. 

“It’s very hard to judge it. It’s good pub talk. It’s just impossible to compare a team, there’s 40 years of difference. The games have changed so much, there is a running game now, a possession game.

“We probably stayed in our own parts of the field and there was a lot more kicking. You fought for your own ball and you were marking one guy, you either beat him or he beat you. 

“Now its much more scientific, much more thought goes into it, much more preparation goes into it. In our time there was no such thing as video analysis. Kevin Heffernan, he was a one-man band Mick O’Dwyer was a one-man band, so it’s just a different game.

“So, it’s almost impossible to compare them. Its 40 years apart.”

Moran’s son David was part of the Kerry side that went down by six points in the replay on Saturday night. It was the third time he’s come up short in an All-Ireland final against Dublin, following the defeat 2015 and the draw a fortnight ago.

Ogie feels the experience gained by Kerry this season will stand to them in the coming years.

“Very disappointed after getting to a final, you have a fighting chance. It’s a marvellous Dublin team, they won five in a row, and you can have no complaints about it really. I think the best team won.

“A lot of them (the Kerry players), maybe 10 or 11 of them, it was their first All-Ireland final, they got to the National League final, the All-Ireland final.

“They played their hearts out and the people can’t fault them. They just came up short in the end. But I think there will hopefully be brighter days for a lot of them in the future.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie