This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Thursday 13 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I don't think I was even at 50% fitness' - Arsenal's Suarez relives nightmare loan spell

The 25-year-old joined the Gunners in January but made only six substitute appearances under Unai Emery.

By AFP Thursday 13 Jun 2019, 4:31 PM
52 minutes ago 1,845 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4681408
Arsenal's Denis Suarez.
Image: Nick Potts
Arsenal's Denis Suarez.
Arsenal's Denis Suarez.
Image: Nick Potts

DENIS SUAREZ HAS claimed he was less than half-fit for most of his disappointing loan spell at Arsenal and admits he still wants to leave Barcelona this summer.

Suarez joined Arsenal in January but made only six substitute appearances under Unai Emery, four in the Premier League and two in the Europa League.

The 25-year-old played no part in the team’s run-in, with his last game coming against Manchester United on March 10, when he was introduced as a late substitute.

“On the 16th day of arriving at Arsenal I was not even 50% (fit), it was a year to forget but also to learn,” Suarez told Spanish radio station Cadena Ser on Thursday.

“I thought I had torn my groin and they did a scan and saw that I had an oedema (an excess of fluid) around the bone in my pelvis.

I was in a lot of pain and from then on I carried on training with medication and put up with it as best I could but I didn’t feel right and Emery didn’t think I was right. I wasn’t comfortable.

“I don’t think I was even at 50 percent fitness. After 15 days of being at Arsenal, I wasn’t right.”

Suarez has struggled for games under Ernesto Valverde at Barcelona and says he wants a move, preferably to a club in La Liga.

At Barcelona I think I’m not going to have the opportunity to play regularly and what I want is to leave and to play,” Suarez said.

“I don’t know where, wherever is best for me. I have to look at everything. My idea is to stay in the Spanish League, to be near home and compete in La Liga.”

© – AFP 2019

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie