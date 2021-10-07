'The best journey of my life' - Ireland's midfield maestro hits 100 NWSL appearances

IRISH INTERNATIONAL DENISE O’Sullivan made her 100th National Women’s Soccer League [NWSL] appearance last night.

Helping North Carolina Courage to a 3-1 win over Racing Louisville, the Cork midfield maestro played 76 minutes after a difficult few days.

Sexual misconduct scandals have swept across the NWSL of late, with manager Paul Riley sacked by North Carolina Courage after an in-depth investigation by The Athletic last Friday.

Source: Denise O'Sullivan Instagram.

Last night, O’Sullivan posted a picture of her team standing side by side on her Instagram story, accompanied by the caption, ‘TOGETHER,’ as play was halted and protests led elsewhere.

“Honoured,” she wrote on social media, acknowledging her 100th NWSL appearance, having won two Championships, three Shields, two club MVP awards and a Players’ Team of the Year selection along the way. “It’s been the best journey of my life #100.”

Source: Denise O'Sullivan Instagram.

A world-class player, Knocknaheeny woman O’Sullivan also played with Houston Dash in the States, and has enjoyed stints in England, Scotland and Australia since leaving these shores in 2013.

With 85 international caps and 12 goals to her name since her senior debut in 2011, O’Sullivan will again be pivotal as Ireland go in search of qualification for a first-ever major tournament as their 2023 World Cup campaign begins later this month.

Diane Caldwell is the other Irish international who plays her club football for the Courage, the Dubliner an unused substitute last night as the reigning champions went six points off the top.

