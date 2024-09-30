'The minute it left my foot, I knew it was going in' - O'Sullivan scores stunner Stateside

DENISE O’SULLIVAN WAS delighted to finish off a stunning team goal for North Carolina Courage in the NWSL last night.

The Irish centurion and Courage captain scored her first goal of the NWSL regular season in a 3-1 win away to Chicago Red Stars.

O’Sullivan’s sublime effort made it 2-0 in the 42nd minute, as she turned home from the edge of the box:

Take a bow, @OSullivanDenise!



Ashley Sanchez puts in the work and Denise O'Sullivan finishes the opportunity spectacularly 🤌 pic.twitter.com/LND6KGydW3 — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) September 29, 2024

Advertisement

“Always happy to get on the scoresheet,” the Cork midfielder said afterwards, hailing her team-mates.

“But the build-up play… Ashley Sanchez done really well. Ryan Williams won the ball at first, Ash was in the corner and just showed some magic and then Tyler [Lussi] cut the ball back.

“The minute it left my foot, I knew it was going in so I was happy with that for sure.”

It was O’Sullivan’s first club goal since she scored at the same venue, SeatGeek Stadium, last June.

Courage stay fifth in the NWSL table with that result, having won 11, drawn two and lost nine to date. They play San Diego Wave — home to Irish international Kyra Carusa — next on Saturday as they chase a play-off spot.

“Really good team win on the road,” O’Sullivan reflected. “It’s always difficult to come on the road and put in a performance and win a game, so we’re happy with that.

“I think it took us a while to get into the game, especially the midfield. We kept giving away silly turnovers, especially in the midfield area. Sean [Nahas, manager] let us know at half time that we needed to be better.

“I think we responded well and had a much better second half.”

O’Sullivan wasn’t the only Ireland women’s international on the scoresheet over the weekend: Saoirse Noonan continued her superb goalscoring form for Celtic with a brace against Montrose FC yesterday.