Man United continue winning start to WSL season, narrow victories for City and Arsenal

GRACE CLINTON’S EARLY strike proved the winner as Manchester United made it two wins from their opening two Women’s Super League matches with a 1-0 victory at Everton.

It took just four minutes for Clinton to open the scoring after a mistake at the back by Justine Vanhaevermaet allowed the 21-year-old England international to pounce and fire into the top left corner past Irish goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan.

Her compatriot Heather Payne came off the bench for Everton in the second half, while Aoife Mannion was an unused substitute for Manchester United.

Marc Skinner’s side drew level on six points with league leaders and defending champions Chelsea, who lead on goal difference after their 7-0 triumph over WSL newcomers Crystal Palace on Friday. Abbie Larkin, Izzy Atkinson and the injured Hayley Nolan were on the losing side.

Elsewhere today, Manchester City — who finished runners-up last campaign — picked up their first top-flight victory of the season with a 1-0 win over Brighton.

WSL 2023-24 golden boot winner Khadija Shaw scored her first league goal of the campaign in the 44th minute and City, who drew with Arsenal last weekend, dominated the second half but were unable to add to their tally.

City is home to Irish youngsters Tara O’Hanlon and Eve O’Carroll, but neither made the matchday squad today.

Arsenal also bounced back from the City stalemate with their first win of the season, secured by Frida Maanum in the 55th minute of their 1-0 triumph at Leicester.

Jonas Eidevall’s team struggled to break down the well-organised hosts, whose goalkeeper Lize Kop made some fine saves before Norway international Maanum side-footed home from six yards 10 minutes after the break.

The visitors, however, were indebted to their debutant Dutch goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar, who produced a good save in the closing stages to deny Foxes captain Janice Cayman.

Ireland’s Katie McCabe captained Arsenal and played 71 minutes after two other huge shifts in the last seven days. “I thought she looked tired and understandably so,” manager Jonas Eidevall said of his decision to withdraw McCabe and finish the game with Caitlin Foord at right-back.

McCabe in action this afternoon. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Riko Ueki earned West Ham their first point of the season as the Hammers held Liverpool to a 1-1 draw.

Olivia Smith scored her first goal for Liverpool since joining from Sporting Lisbon over the summer, putting them ahead just seven minutes into the match, but Japan international Ueki levelled with five minutes left.

Leanne Kiernan and Niamh Fahey were second-half substitutes for the Reds, while goalkeeper Megan Walsh was held in reserve by West Ham.

In the later kick-off, Aston Villa and Tottenham played out a thrilling 2-2 draw. Anna Patten played the full game for Villa.

Elsewhere, Saoirse Noonan continued her stunning goalscoring form with a brilliant brace in Celtic’s 7-0 cup win away to Montrose FC.

- Additional reporting from Emma Duffy