Analysis: Denise O'Sullivan runs the show as Ireland find their goalscoring rhythm

DENISE O’SULLIVAN IS almost a microcosm for this evolving Republic of Ireland team.

The Cork midfield maestro has been at her brilliant best in the Nations League wins over Northern Ireland and Hungary, operating in the more advanced 10 position. She looks to be thoroughly enjoying her football, playing with the shackles off and shining alongside fellow world-class star Katie McCabe.

O’Sullivan, who captains North Carolina Courage in the NWSL, had been regimented as a six for the majority of the Vera Pauw era. Her frustration with inconsistent performances in the World Cup defeats to Australia and Canada was clear for all to see, before she was let off the leash against Nigeria.

“I had a ball tonight, man,” she told The 42 after the Brisbane stalemate. “I needed that, I had more freedom. It’s my more natural position. In the number 10 I can just float about, get on the ball and not have to think too much. I’m able to show myself a bit more.

“I really, really enjoyed it.”

No doubt she enjoyed last night’s 4-0 win over Hungary in Budapest even more.

O’Sullivan ran the show for Ireland, at the heart of everything good for Eileen Gleeson’s side as she played in the pockets behind the front two.

It’s the key change to the Girls In Green’s new system and more attacking style: 3-4-1-2 the formation, with weaker opposition in Group B1 allowing them to move away from Pauw’s rigid five at the back, holding midfielders and one up top.

O’Sullivan capped a superb performance with a sweet strike in the 70th minute.

“I really wanted to get to get a goal, that’s my job,” she told RTÉ afterwards. “I’m playing the number 10 so I want to assist, I want to score goals. To get off the mark tonight was nice, but it was a team effort. Everyone put in a great shift.”

That all four of Ireland’s goals in Budapest came from open play was a huge positive. Kyra Carusa’s effort after a Northern Ireland defensive mix-up in Saturday’s 3-0 win at the Aviva Stadium was their only other in that capacity in 2023. All six others in this calendar year had come directly from, or off the back of, a set-piece.

That has been their bread and butter for years now, but it was encouraging to see four clinical finishes from play and a raft of other chances created amidst increased attacking flair and fluidity.

After a sloppy start, Ireland broke the deadlock in the 18th minute. McCabe, who started as an advanced left-wing back, drifted over to the opposite flank, cut in and sent a delicious delivery in to new addition Caitlin Hayes at the back post. The Celtic defender headed home her first international goal on her second cap, with Lily Agg and Heather Payne also involved in the build-up.

The second goal was a McCabe special. She only scores bangers, as her fanbases says, and this 42nd-minute rocket was one to add to the Ballon d’Or nominees’ highlights reel. Calls for a foul on O’Sullivan were waved off after a looping ball from McCabe, the Irish captain intercepting as Hungary attempted to clear and letting fly from 35 yards.

She called it “an angry finish” afterwards, having assisted all of Ireland’s other goals in the double-header up to that point.

The second-half offerings were brilliant team efforts, Carusa making it two goals in two games before O’Sullivan rounded off the rout. The introduction of the industrious Izzy Atkinson allowed McCabe to push higher up the pitch and play more centrally, in a free role of sorts with the partnership with O’Sullivan used to full effect.

Shortly after the break, the Arsenal star was involved in nice interplay down the right with Payne, who crossed for a well-placed Carusa header. The US-born striker’s movement was excellent, peeling off a Hungarian defender to glance home at the front post.

And she turned provider for the last, one which underlined the variation of the goals. Megan Connolly, limited to a substitute role on this occasion, won the ball back in the middle before surging forward and slipping Carusa through on the right, who, in turn, pulled back to O’Sullivan on the edge of the box to expertly dispatch.

It was another quality finish, and a fitting reward for pulling the strings all night.

O’Sullivan epitomised the full team, playing with more freedom and with the shackles off. She glided around, picking up loose balls and passes on the half-turn, creating space and sustaining pressure. She typically covered every blade of grass, her cleverness matching her engine with her smart movement and decision making.

“It’s like playing with Kevin de Bruyne, you just make the runs, and she finds you. She’s awesome,” Carusa told reporters after the game.

McCabe had some De Bruyne-esque moments herself — notably that delivery – the duo a class apart. They have a built a telepathic connection through the years and their link-up is a joy to watch.

Like O’Sullivan, McCabe has made no secret of her desire to play higher up the pitch. “I don’t like being regimented at times,” she told The 42 at the World Cup.

We should see more of that in next month’s double-header against group minnows Albania, but it will be interesting to see how Ireland’s attacking game continues to evolve going forward.

One thing’s for sure: Denise O’Sullivan and Katie McCabe should be central to it all.