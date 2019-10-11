Ireland's midfield maestro O'Sullivan named club MVP Stateside for second year in-a-row

FOR THE SECOND year in-a-row, Ireland star Denise O’Sullivan has been named Most Valuable Player at her US club North Carolina Courage.

The midfield maestro, who sparkled in the Girls in Green’s 3-2 Euro 2021 qualifier win over Ukraine on Tuesday night, was voted MVP by her team-mates for the second consecutive season.

O’Sullivan has some impressive stats to her name Stateside. The Cork woman started 22 games this season for the Courage, distributing 1,102 passes — averaging 50 per match — with an extremely high success rate of 84%.

After being instrumental in NC Courage’s Nationals Women’s Soccer League [NWSL] title win last year, she is again leading the way this season with a semi-final on the horizon next weekend.

Named FAI Senior Women’s International Player of the Year in 2015, O’Sullivan moved to America in July of the following year, spending one season at Houston Dash before being snapped up by NC Courage in July 2017.

The 25-year-old midfielder enjoyed early spells at both Peamount United and Cork City, and made her Ireland senior debut in 2011 after glittering success through the underage ranks.

She also spent some time in Scotland, winning three Scottish Women’s Premier League titles, one Scottish Women’s Premier League Cup and three Scottish Women’s Cups at Glasgow City.

There, O’Sullivan was also named the SWPL Players’ Player of the Year. Last year, she featured for Australian side Canberra United as a guest player in her off season.

