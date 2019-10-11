This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Saturday 12 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland's midfield maestro O'Sullivan named club MVP Stateside for second year in-a-row

Cork native Denise O’Sullivan is a shining star at North Carolina Courage.

By Emma Duffy Friday 11 Oct 2019, 10:51 PM
1 hour ago 1,276 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4848412
MVP: Denise O'Sullivan.
Image: NC Courage Twitter.
MVP: Denise O'Sullivan.
MVP: Denise O'Sullivan.
Image: NC Courage Twitter.

FOR THE SECOND year in-a-row, Ireland star Denise O’Sullivan has been named Most Valuable Player at her US club North Carolina Courage.

The midfield maestro, who sparkled in the Girls in Green’s 3-2 Euro 2021 qualifier win over Ukraine on Tuesday night, was voted MVP by her team-mates for the second consecutive season. 

O’Sullivan has some impressive stats to her name Stateside. The Cork woman started 22 games this season for the Courage, distributing 1,102 passes — averaging 50 per match — with an extremely high success rate of 84%.

After being instrumental in NC Courage’s Nationals Women’s Soccer League [NWSL] title win last year, she is again leading the way this season with a semi-final on the horizon next weekend.

Named FAI Senior Women’s International Player of the Year in 2015, O’Sullivan moved to America in July of the following year, spending one season at Houston Dash before being snapped up by NC Courage in July 2017.

The 25-year-old midfielder enjoyed early spells at both Peamount United and Cork City, and made her Ireland senior debut in 2011 after glittering success through the underage ranks.

She also spent some time in Scotland, winning three Scottish Women’s Premier League titles, one Scottish Women’s Premier League Cup and three Scottish Women’s Cups at Glasgow City.

There, O’Sullivan was also named the SWPL Players’ Player of the Year. Last year, she featured for Australian side Canberra United as a guest player in her off season.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie