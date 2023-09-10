Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Alamy Stock Photo Denise O'Sullivan (file pic).
# Skipper
Denise O'Sullivan captains North Carolina Courage to NWSL Challenge Cup glory
The Ireland midfielder lifted the trophy after a 2-0 win over Racing Louisville.
460
0
1 hour ago

DENISE O’SULLIVAN HAS captained North Carolina Courage to back-to-back NWSL Challenge Cup glory.

Courage were 2-0 winners over Racing Louisville FC on Saturday at WakeMed Soccer Park, Cary. Brazil’s Kerolin and Manaka Matsukubo of Japan scored the goals, one coming in each half.

Midfield star O’Sullivan played 84 minutes, before lifting the trophy.

The North Carolina outfit have now won a league-record four NWSL finals in the club’s history and become the first NWSL team to win multiple Challenge Cups.

They have lifted seven domestic trophies — three NWSL Shields, two NWSL Championships and two Challenge Cup championships — breaking a tie with Portland Thorns to become the most successful team in league history.

O’Sullivan has been involved in all seven successes. “Seven years, seven trophies and still not done. Love this team,” she wrote on Instagram.

Author
The 42 Team
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     