Denise O'Sullivan captains North Carolina Courage to NWSL Challenge Cup glory

DENISE O’SULLIVAN HAS captained North Carolina Courage to back-to-back NWSL Challenge Cup glory.

Courage were 2-0 winners over Racing Louisville FC on Saturday at WakeMed Soccer Park, Cary. Brazil’s Kerolin and Manaka Matsukubo of Japan scored the goals, one coming in each half.

Midfield star O’Sullivan played 84 minutes, before lifting the trophy.

Back to back 🏆



Congratulations @TheNCCourage, the 2023 UKG NWSL Challenge Cup Champions! pic.twitter.com/po04gX4fci — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) September 9, 2023

The North Carolina outfit have now won a league-record four NWSL finals in the club’s history and become the first NWSL team to win multiple Challenge Cups.

They have lifted seven domestic trophies — three NWSL Shields, two NWSL Championships and two Challenge Cup championships — breaking a tie with Portland Thorns to become the most successful team in league history.

O’Sullivan has been involved in all seven successes. “Seven years, seven trophies and still not done. Love this team,” she wrote on Instagram.