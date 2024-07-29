'Club legend and leader' O'Sullivan extends North Carolina Courage deal

IRELAND CENTURION DENISE O’Sullivan has signed a two-year contract extension at North Carolina Courage.

O’Sullivan had been a target for Manchester United this summer, but the Courage captain’s new deal will keep her at the US club through the 2026 season.

The midfield maestro joined North Caroline Courage in 2017, and is now their all-time leader in minutes played (10,688) and appearances (128), having won seven NWSL trophies in eight seasons.

“I’m delighted and honoured to extend my time with the North Carolina Courage,” O’Sullivan said, just over seven years to the day since arriving at the club.

“When I joined, I had no idea how big an impact this club would have on me as a player and a person. The Courage prioritises playing a beautiful style of football that suits me well and holds everyone to incredibly high standards while creating a family environment that allows for healthy growth.

“The opportunity to serve as captain of this club has been one of the great joys of my professional life, and I am excited to stay and help teach the next wave of players what it means to be a member of the Courage. We’ve had a lot of great accomplishments in my time here, but we have much more to do. I’m excited to get back to work with my girls.”

Head coach Sean Nahas also paid tribute to the Cork native as she put pen to paper.

“It’s a great day for our club,” he said. “Denise’s decision to stay here in North Carolina means everything. She’s a club legend, a leader, a world-class person and player.

“It means the world to me and our staff that she trusts us to help her continue to grow as a player and add to her legendary career. She has stood by us and helped us get through so much, both on and off the field. She is the embodiment of what it is to be a Courage player and someone I have the utmost respect for.

“She has been a massive part of our past and she will be a major part of shaping our future. I am absolutely thrilled to have her stay here and can’t wait for our captain and leader to continue setting the standard and raising the bar of the club and team.”

Courage Chief Soccer Officer Curt Johnson echoed Nahas’ words, hailing “a true professional, a world-class player, a fierce competitor, a leader, and one of the hardest-working people I’ve ever met”.

O’Sullivan’s contract extension comes after a busy period of transfer news involving Irish women’s internationals.

Erin McLaughlin signed for Championship newcomers Portsmouth over the weekend, making the move across the water from Peamount United. The Donegal 21-year-old joins on a one-year contract with the club option of an additional 12 months.

“I’m delighted that Erin, a players whose rapid development we have followed closely, has decided to join us as at Pompey,” manager Jay Sadler said.

Everyone at Peamount United would like to wish Erin McLaughlin the very best of luck as she joins Portsmouth! Erin has been exceptional for the Peas, which included being part of the side that won the Women’s Premier Division and we wish her well with this exciting new chapter 🤝 pic.twitter.com/AQzuUlha2t — Peamount United Women (@PeamountWomen) July 27, 2024

“Erin’s consistently impressive performances for Peamount and Ireland, at such a young age, have understandably caught the eye of many a club.”

Saoirse Noonan, meanwhile, secured a three-year deal at Celtic last week following her departure from Durham.

And uncapped Ireland goalkeeper Sophie Whitehouse swapped Lewes for Charlton Athletic in the Championship.