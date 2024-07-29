Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Staying put: Denise O'Sullivan. Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Irish Eye

'Club legend and leader' O'Sullivan extends North Carolina Courage deal

The Irish centurion had been a target for Manchester United this summer.
3.52pm, 29 Jul 2024
182
0

IRELAND CENTURION DENISE O’Sullivan has signed a two-year contract extension at North Carolina Courage.

O’Sullivan had been a target for Manchester United this summer, but the Courage captain’s new deal will keep her at the US club through the 2026 season.

The midfield maestro joined North Caroline Courage in 2017, and is now their all-time leader in minutes played (10,688) and appearances (128), having won seven NWSL trophies in eight seasons.

“I’m delighted and honoured to extend my time with the North Carolina Courage,” O’Sullivan said, just over seven years to the day since arriving at the club.

“When I joined, I had no idea how big an impact this club would have on me as a player and a person. The Courage prioritises playing a beautiful style of football that suits me well and holds everyone to incredibly high standards while creating a family environment that allows for healthy growth.

“The opportunity to serve as captain of this club has been one of the great joys of my professional life, and I am excited to stay and help teach the next wave of players what it means to be a member of the Courage. We’ve had a lot of great accomplishments in my time here, but we have much more to do. I’m excited to get back to work with my girls.”

Head coach Sean Nahas also paid tribute to the Cork native as she put pen to paper.

“It’s a great day for our club,” he said. “Denise’s decision to stay here in North Carolina means everything. She’s a club legend, a leader, a world-class person and player.

“It means the world to me and our staff that she trusts us to help her continue to grow as a player and add to her legendary career. She has stood by us and helped us get through so much, both on and off the field. She is the embodiment of what it is to be a Courage player and someone I have the utmost respect for.

“She has been a massive part of our past and she will be a major part of shaping our future. I am absolutely thrilled to have her stay here and can’t wait for our captain and leader to continue setting the standard and raising the bar of the club and team.”

Courage Chief Soccer Officer Curt Johnson echoed Nahas’ words, hailing “a true professional, a world-class player, a fierce competitor, a leader, and one of the hardest-working people I’ve ever met”.

O’Sullivan’s contract extension comes after a busy period of transfer news involving Irish women’s internationals.

Erin McLaughlin signed for Championship newcomers Portsmouth over the weekend, making the move across the water from Peamount United. The Donegal 21-year-old joins on a one-year contract with the club option of an additional 12 months.

“I’m delighted that Erin, a players whose rapid development we have followed closely, has decided to join us as at Pompey,” manager Jay Sadler said.

“Erin’s consistently impressive performances for Peamount and Ireland, at such a young age, have understandably caught the eye of many a club.”

Saoirse Noonan, meanwhile, secured a three-year deal at Celtic last week following her departure from Durham.

And uncapped Ireland goalkeeper Sophie Whitehouse swapped Lewes for Charlton Athletic in the Championship.

Author
Emma Duffy
emma@the42.ie
@emmaduffy_
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie