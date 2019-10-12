Denmark beat Switzerland to go level on points with Ireland

Denmark's Christian Eriksen, left, and Switzerland's Denis Zakaria challenge for the ball.

DENMARK BEAT SWITZERLAND 1-0 at home tonight in a crucial Euro 2020 qualifier.

Yussuf Poulsen scored an 84th-minute winner, coolly slotting the ball home to the delight of the home crowd.

Denmark had goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel to thank for pulling off a number of crucial saves during the game.

The result sees the Danes go level with Ireland at the top of Group D on 12 points, while Switzerland sit four points behind with a game in hand.

The Swiss will be hoping to recover by winning when they host Ireland in another big game for both sides on Tuesday.

