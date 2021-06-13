BE PART OF THE TEAM

Denmark players receive 'crisis assistance' as Eriksen undergoes further examination

The Inter Milan midfielder was hospitalised after collapsing during yesterday’s game against Finland.

By Press Association Sunday 13 Jun 2021, 10:31 AM
The Denmark team in a huddle prior to yesterday's Euro 2020 fixture against Finland in Copenhagen.
Image: Stuart Franklin
Image: Stuart Franklin

CHRISTIAN ERIKSEN IS “stable” and set to remain in hospital, the Danish Football Association has said.

The former Tottenham playmaker collapsed on Saturday during Denmark’s opening Euro 2020 match with Finland before being treated on the pitch and taken to hospital.

After it was later confirmed the Inter Milan player was stable, his team-mates agreed to resume the fixture in Copenhagen, with Finland claiming a 1-0 win thanks to Joel Pohjanpalo’s 59th-minute goal.

In a statement on Twitter, the Danish FA said: “Latest news: This morning we have spoken to Christian Eriksen, who has sent his greetings to his team-mates.

“His condition is stable and he continues to be hospitalised for further examination.

“The team and staff of the national team has received crisis assistance and will continue to be there for each other after yesterday’s incident.

“We would like to thank everyone for the heartfelt greetings to Christian Eriksen from fans, players, the Royal Families from both Denmark and England, international associations, clubs etc.

“We encourage everyone to send their greetings to the Danish FA, where we will make sure they are all passed on to Christian and his family.”

After Eriksen collapsed, his team-mates formed a shield around the 29-year-old while he received treatment and fans from both sets of countries chanted the name of the midfielder.

