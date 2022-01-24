Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 1°C Monday 24 January 2022
Advertisement

Derby teenager completes Chelsea move

Dylan Williams has joined the Blues for an undisclosed fee.

By Press Association Monday 24 Jan 2022, 9:52 AM
16 minutes ago 807 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5663125
Dylan Williams of Derby County (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Dylan Williams of Derby County (file pic).
Dylan Williams of Derby County (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

CHELSEA HAVE signed young left-back Dylan Williams from Derby, the Sky Bet Championship club have announced.

The Rams’ academy product, who made his debut aged just 16 in an FA Cup clash with Crawley last year, has joined the reigning European champions for an undisclosed fee.

Williams has broken into Wayne Rooney’s first team this season and has made eight appearances in all competitions.

The 18-year-old had already taken to social media over the weekend to express his delight at the move.

“Wow. I am absolutely delighted to have signed for one of the biggest clubs in the world. Thank you so much for everything the staff and players have done @dcfcofficial. I cannot wait to get started,” he wrote on Instagram.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie