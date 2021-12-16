Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Thursday 16 December 2021
Advertisement

Derek Chisora tapes mouth and opts to play music in bizarre press conference

The Briton will face New Zealander Joseph Parker in Manchester this weekend.

By Press Association Thursday 16 Dec 2021, 9:08 PM
39 minutes ago 1,151 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5632958
Derek Chisora (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Derek Chisora (file pic).
Derek Chisora (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

DEREK CHISORA opted to play music rather than speak at the final press conference ahead of his rematch against Joseph Parker in Manchester.

The press conference started late, with Chisora the last to arrive at the top table – and doing so holding a speaker from which Prince’s Purple Rain was blasting out.

The 37-year-old Briton proceeded to fist-bump his promoter Eddie Hearn and show a middle finger to Parker’s promoter David Higgins.

When subsequently addressed by Hearn, Chisora pulled down his face covering to reveal tape over his mouth displaying the words ‘Eddie pay me to talk’.

And he then returned to the music when Hearn, having spoken to Parker, attempted to ask Chisora about Saturday’s heavyweight rematch at the AO Arena, this time putting on Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody.

That playing out for just over a minute – with Hearn singing along and Parker looking baffled – brought the press conference to a bizarre conclusion.

Following a low-key face off between the fighters, Chisora did then speak to reporters, and told the PA news agency: “I didn’t want to talk. I don’t know why it confused him (Parker) – I didn’t want to talk.”

When Parker was asked what he made of Chisora’s antics, the New Zealander said: “I don’t really know how to take how he approached the press conference.

“It’s a bit different, not hearing from him. I’m not sure whether he was trying to upset me, or upset the whole press conference, I’m not sure.

“It doesn’t really bother me what he does, because I have a focus on what we are trying to do, myself and Andy (Lee, his trainer) and the team, and going into this fight we’ve done everything right. So whatever he does, whatever he brings, however he’s prepared, we’re ready for him.”

Parker (29-2, 21 KOs) won the pair’s initial fight at the same venue in May via a split decision, after being knocked down by Chisora in the first round.

The 29-year-old former WBO champion said at the top table that Saturday’s bout would be “different to the first, for sure”, adding: “I’m going to probably knock him out between round six and 10.”

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Chisora (32-11, 23 KOs) added after the press conference: “I’m so keen, I want to fight. The last fight was good, but this one is going to be much better.

“It’s not revenge, I just want to fight and it’s going to be a good fight.

“I’m going to knock him out in (round) one. I’m coming in fitter and stronger.”

The original clash took place without fans in attendance, and when asked about his excitement for performing in front of a crowd on Saturday, Chisora said: “It’s a bit nerve-wracking as well at the same time, because two years, I haven’t fought in front of anybody, and then suddenly I’ve got 12,000. It’s nerve-wracking.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie