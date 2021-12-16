Derek Chisora tapes mouth and opts to play music in bizarre press conference

DEREK CHISORA opted to play music rather than speak at the final press conference ahead of his rematch against Joseph Parker in Manchester.

The press conference started late, with Chisora the last to arrive at the top table – and doing so holding a speaker from which Prince’s Purple Rain was blasting out.

The 37-year-old Briton proceeded to fist-bump his promoter Eddie Hearn and show a middle finger to Parker’s promoter David Higgins.

When subsequently addressed by Hearn, Chisora pulled down his face covering to reveal tape over his mouth displaying the words ‘Eddie pay me to talk’.

And he then returned to the music when Hearn, having spoken to Parker, attempted to ask Chisora about Saturday’s heavyweight rematch at the AO Arena, this time putting on Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody.

That playing out for just over a minute – with Hearn singing along and Parker looking baffled – brought the press conference to a bizarre conclusion.

Following a low-key face off between the fighters, Chisora did then speak to reporters, and told the PA news agency: “I didn’t want to talk. I don’t know why it confused him (Parker) – I didn’t want to talk.”

When Parker was asked what he made of Chisora’s antics, the New Zealander said: “I don’t really know how to take how he approached the press conference.

“It’s a bit different, not hearing from him. I’m not sure whether he was trying to upset me, or upset the whole press conference, I’m not sure.

“It doesn’t really bother me what he does, because I have a focus on what we are trying to do, myself and Andy (Lee, his trainer) and the team, and going into this fight we’ve done everything right. So whatever he does, whatever he brings, however he’s prepared, we’re ready for him.”

Parker (29-2, 21 KOs) won the pair’s initial fight at the same venue in May via a split decision, after being knocked down by Chisora in the first round.

The 29-year-old former WBO champion said at the top table that Saturday’s bout would be “different to the first, for sure”, adding: “I’m going to probably knock him out between round six and 10.”

Chisora (32-11, 23 KOs) added after the press conference: “I’m so keen, I want to fight. The last fight was good, but this one is going to be much better.

“It’s not revenge, I just want to fight and it’s going to be a good fight.

“I’m going to knock him out in (round) one. I’m coming in fitter and stronger.”

The original clash took place without fans in attendance, and when asked about his excitement for performing in front of a crowd on Saturday, Chisora said: “It’s a bit nerve-wracking as well at the same time, because two years, I haven’t fought in front of anybody, and then suddenly I’ve got 12,000. It’s nerve-wracking.”