Tuesday 16 August 2022
Derek Lyng's backroom team in Kilkenny is unveiled

Lyng’s coaches from U20 level are making the step-up.

By Kevin O'Brien Tuesday 16 Aug 2022
New Kilkenny manager Derek Lyng.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

DEREK LYNG’S SENIOR backroom team in Kilkenny will include several coaches from his successful U20 set-up.

Lyng was recently appointed on a three-year term as Brian Cody’s successor on Noreside and Kilkenny GAA have unveiled his management team for the coming season.

It includes Peter Barry, Michael Rice and Peter O’Donovan, who served as selectors under Lyng for the Kilkenny U20 side that win the All-Ireland title this season.

Three-time Celtic Cross winner Barry and eight-time medalist Rice were long-time team-mates of Lyng’s for the Cats.

John Murphy, who was S&C coach with Lyng’s Kilkenny U20s, is also involved. 

Conor Phelan has been retained as coach from Cody’s reign, having first joined the set-up in 2021. 

Also providing continuity is S&C coach Mickey Comerford, who has been involved since 2020.

The new management team will be ratified at the next Kilkenny county board meeting. 

