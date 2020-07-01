This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Wednesday 1 July, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I said to myself if I’m here next year at the end of this, I’m going change up this thing radically'

Derek McGrath is this week’s guest on the How To Win At Dominoes podcast.

By The42 Team Wednesday 1 Jul 2020, 4:41 PM
1 hour ago 2,265 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5138668
McGrath led Waterford to a Division 1 league title in 2015.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
McGrath led Waterford to a Division 1 league title in 2015.
McGrath led Waterford to a Division 1 league title in 2015.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

FORMER WATERFORD HURLING manager Derek McGrath is the man in the hotseat this week on How To Win At Dominoes as he tells Shane Keegan about his life in coaching so far.

Derek starts by digging into the difference between a manager and a coach and recalls his attempts to get the right blend of professionalism and enjoyment when coaching the students of De La Salle College to a Harty Cup title.

He touches on a lesson learned from Rasmus Ankersen, the chairman of FC Midtjylland in Denmark and author of the book Hunger In Paradise, about not trusting success and retaining your humility when things are going well.

And he reflects on the experience of his disappointing first season in charge of the Waterford senior hurlers, and how the Déise evolved to win a Division 1 league title and establish themselves as All-Ireland contenders.

“If you can have a situation where you’re training well and the players are completely buying in, the outside perception, no matter how bad the losses, you can still be strong enough to ride the wave of negativity and overcome the wave of negativity,” he explains.

“I felt we had a really good set up but first of all, I’d have said that I wouldn’t have led it well enough. I would have listened to a huge amount of people — and that’s not to say that I knew everything myself — but I would have listened to the whole argument: let them play, no structure needed.”

He adds: “I felt there was a little bit of a lack of authenticity from some of the group, without pointing fingers, people within the group that were almost pretending to lead. I said to myself if I’m here next year at the end of this, I’m going to make changes, I’m going to get complete — not control of it — complete and absolute buy-in from everybody so that there’s a fresh energy and fresh dynamism to the whole thing, and it needed to be done. I remember having a couple of pints in a friend’s house and I said I’m going change up this thing radically.

“Lessons learned were, one: if you keep the mainstay of players involved with you and you’re training well and preparing well and they feel it’s a good setup, you’ll be able to ride out the negativity.

“And second is yourself and how you lead it: you’ve got to put your own stamp and your own philosophy.”

To listen to this week’s episode in full, and to get access our other member-only podcasts and more great benefits, join The42 Membership today. Click here for more information.

Join The42 Membership

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie