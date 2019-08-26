This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Derek McGrath in talks with Laois over minor hurling coaching role

McGrath is set to meet Laois chiefs in the coming days but nothing has been agreed yet.

By Kevin O'Brien Monday 26 Aug 2019, 6:43 PM
1 hour ago 1,684 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4783190
Former Waterford boss Derek McGrath.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Former Waterford boss Derek McGrath.
Former Waterford boss Derek McGrath.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

DEREK MCGRATH COULD be on the verge of making a surprise return to inter-county management next season with the Laois minor hurlers.

RTÉ reported today that McGrath is due to meet with Laois county board officials later this week to discuss assuming a coaching role, with Clough Ballacolla clubman Liam Dunne set to take over as minor manager. 

McGrath has been out of management since he stepped down as Waterford boss last year. Last week he ruled himself out of returning to the Deise hot-seat following Paraic Fanning’s departure as boss after admitting he “had momentarily thought about the position.”

He’s also been linked with the vacant positions in Cork, Galway and Offaly in recent weeks.

Despite some media reports that McGrath is set to be unveiled as part of the coaching team in the coming days, The42 understands both parties are still in the early stages of talks and nothing has been agreed yet. 

Laois hurling is still on a high after Eddie Brennan’s seniors lifted the Joe McDonagh Cup and reached the All-Ireland quarter-finals after a shock win over Dublin, sealing their place in Leinster next season.

Next year’s Laois U17 side are rated locally as a promising crop and the appointment of McGrath would be a major coup by the county.  

