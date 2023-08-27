Bohemians teenager becomes the latest Irish player to join Serie A club

BOHEMIANS U19 DEFENDER Derin Adewale is set to become the latest Irish academy player to move to Italy, as he is set to join Serie A side Lecce on an initial one-year deal.

Adewale, primarily a left-back, has played at U19 level with Bohemians and has been involved in the first-team squad, making an appearance in the Leinster Senior Cup. He joined Bohs having initially come through at St Kevin’s.

Adewale turned 18 in June so was eligible to move to the UK if he wanted, but he is moving to Italy instead, having just completed his Leaving Cert.

Lecce finished 16th in Serie A last season but won Italy’s U19 title, beating Fiorentina in the final.

Adealwe has travelled to Italy with his agent David Berber to finalise the deal, which is expected to be completed after a medical later today.

There is a burgeoning Irish contingent in Italy now, with Justin Ferizaj leaving Shamrock Rovers for Frosinone earlier this week. Also currently playing in Italy are Festy Ebosele and James Abankwah (both Udinese), Liam Kerrigan (Como), John Ryan (Sassuolo), and Kevin Zefi (Inter Milan.)

Irish-eligible midfielder Ed McJannet is also at Lecce.