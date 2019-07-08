Irish music sensation films latest video at League of Ireland ground

Kennedy standing in the middle of the Carlisle Grounds pitch. Source: YouTube

DUBLINER DERMOT KENNEDY has become one of Ireland’s best-loved musicians over the past year.

On the back of songs such as hit single ‘Power Over Me‘, the 27-year-old Rathcoole native has been selling out gigs at home and abroad — including a four-night run at the Olympia Theatre.

Kennedy’s been on the festival circuit in recent months, playing the likes of Coachella and Glastonbury, while he is scheduled to perform at Electric Picnic.

Today, the singer-songwriter released the video for his latest single ‘Outnumbered’, and we’ve spotted that it has been partly filmed at Bray Wanderers’ Carlisle Grounds.

It’s currently number four in the Irish Singles Chart.

Kennedy is no stranger to the beautiful game, having played for Leinster Senior League heavyweights Crumlin United before packing it to focus on his music career.

Source: Twitter/DermotKennedy

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!