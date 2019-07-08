This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Irish music sensation films latest video at League of Ireland ground

Bray Wanderers’ home, the Carlisle Grounds, features in the video for Dermot Kennedy’s new single ‘Outnumbered’.

By Ben Blake Monday 8 Jul 2019, 5:20 PM
35 minutes ago 1,031 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4715820

Dermo Carlisle Grounds Kennedy standing in the middle of the Carlisle Grounds pitch. Source: YouTube

DUBLINER DERMOT KENNEDY has become one of Ireland’s best-loved musicians over the past year. 

On the back of songs such as hit single ‘Power Over Me‘, the 27-year-old Rathcoole native has been selling out gigs at home and abroad — including a four-night run at the Olympia Theatre. 

Kennedy’s been on the festival circuit in recent months, playing the likes of Coachella and Glastonbury, while he is scheduled to perform at Electric Picnic.  

Today, the singer-songwriter released the video for his latest single ‘Outnumbered’, and we’ve spotted that it has been partly filmed at Bray Wanderers’ Carlisle Grounds. 

It’s currently number four in the Irish Singles Chart. 

Source: DermotKennedyVEVO/YouTube

Kennedy is no stranger to the beautiful game, having played for Leinster Senior League heavyweights Crumlin United before packing it to focus on his music career.

Dermo Crumlin Source: Twitter/DermotKennedy

