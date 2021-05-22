Five-star Derry hammer Fermanagh as Cavan see off Longford

DERRY CONTINUED THEIR ferocious start to their division three campaign with a 19-point battering of Fermanagh.

Derry hit Longford for 16 points a week ago and they went even better this weekend, with goals from Ethan Doherty, Gareth McKinless, Niall Toner and a brace from Shane McGuigan sending Rory Gallagher’s side to a facile win. McGuigan finished the game with 2-05 alone, meaning he outscored Fermanagh alone.

Ulster champions Cavan were the other winners in the group this weekend, holding off Longford for a 1-19 to 1-13 victory at Breffni Park. Cavan led by two points at the break thanks largely to a Gearoid McKiernan goal, but they shook off their first-half profligacy to finish strongly, and survived a late Longford rally built on a Darren Gallagher penalty to earn a six-point win.

In the other conference, John Maughan’s Offaly made it two wins from two with a two-point win against Limerick in Tullamore. Bernard Allen kicked five points for the Faithful, with veteran forward Niall McNamee kicking another two as a second-half substitute to keep Maughan’s side on course for the semi-finals.

Tipperary, meanwhile, were three-point winners against Wicklow.

In Division Four, Waterford were one-point winners against Wexford.

Allianz Football League results

Division Three North

Derry 5-13 0-09 Fermanagh

Cavan 1-19 1-13 Longford

Division Three South

Offaly 0-16 1-11 Limerick

Tipperary 2-12 1-12 Wicklow

Division Four South

Wexford 0-18 2-13 Waterford