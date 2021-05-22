BE PART OF THE TEAM

Five-star Derry hammer Fermanagh as Cavan see off Longford

Waterford, meanwhile, eeked out a narrow win against Wexford in Division Four.

By The42 Team Saturday 22 May 2021, 9:39 PM
File photo of Derry manager Rory Gallagher.
Image: John McVitty/INPHO
Image: John McVitty/INPHO

DERRY CONTINUED THEIR ferocious start to their division three campaign with a 19-point battering of Fermanagh. 

Derry hit Longford for 16 points a week ago and they went even better this weekend, with goals from Ethan Doherty, Gareth McKinless, Niall Toner and a brace from Shane McGuigan sending Rory Gallagher’s side to a facile win. McGuigan finished the game with 2-05 alone, meaning he outscored Fermanagh alone. 

Ulster champions Cavan were the other winners in the group this weekend, holding off Longford for a 1-19 to 1-13 victory at Breffni Park. Cavan led by two points at the break thanks largely to a Gearoid McKiernan goal, but they shook off their first-half profligacy to finish strongly, and survived a late Longford rally built on a Darren Gallagher penalty to earn a six-point win. 

In the other conference, John Maughan’s Offaly made it two wins from two with a two-point win against Limerick in Tullamore. Bernard Allen kicked five points for the Faithful, with veteran forward Niall McNamee kicking another two as a second-half substitute to keep Maughan’s side on course for the semi-finals. 

Tipperary, meanwhile, were three-point winners against Wicklow. 

In Division Four, Waterford were one-point winners against Wexford. 

Allianz Football League results 

Division Three North 

Derry 5-13 0-09 Fermanagh 

Cavan 1-19 1-13 Longford 

Division Three South 

Offaly 0-16 1-11 Limerick 

Tipperary 2-12 1-12 Wicklow 

Division Four South 

Wexford 0-18 2-13 Waterford 

