Undefeated Derry stroll to nine-point win over Cork

Derry 1-13

Cork 0-7

TESTING WEATHER CONDITIONS and a new look Cork were unable to derail Derry’s drive towards Division One as they ran out comfortable nine-point victors in Owenbeg.

Derry are now three from three while Cork are still without a win.

Stephen Sherlock struck first for the visitors before a Shane McGuigan free drew the sides level. McGuigan added another free before cutting in on his left foot and slotting over to land their first score from play.

Rory Gallagher’s outfit continued to build patiently and a surge forward from Paul Cassidy set Cork scrambling just after the half-hour mark. His handpass to Conor Glass almost set the former AFL star through but Shane Merritt did well to stifle the move. Glass was able to recycle to Lachlan Murray who took his point well to extend Derry’s lead.

Cork kept in touch, despite going over 20 minutes without a score during the half. Steven Sherlock added another late on in the first half. Daniel Dineen scored their only other point from play.

Both sides missed clearcut goal chances in the first half. Cork’s Colm O’Callaghan was judged to have touched the ball on the ground before his close-range shot, an opportunity created by a terrific run forward from full-back and joint captain Sean Meehan.

Derry were left unlucky with Benny Heron smashing a goalbound drive against the crossbar just before half-time. They went in leading 0-5 to 0-3 at the break.

McGuigan added the first of the second half with a free before Emmett Bradley added a super score to stretch their lead.

A point-blank save at one end saw Derry raise a green flag at the other. Chrissy McKaigue raced up the field before laying off to Oisin McWilliams. His goalbound effort was well-saved by debutant Chris Kelly but the rebound fell kindly for Benny Heron.

That goal from Benny Heron, on the break after Odhran Lynch makes a point blank save… https://t.co/f0PV5MVdoY pic.twitter.com/b9agTawV1s — Derry GAA (@Doiregaa) February 20, 2022

The home side continued to exert their dominance, pressing Kelly’s kick-out while McGuigan kept the scoreboard ticking over. Cork finally got their first score of the second half shortly after the 50-minute mark thanks to a Sherlock free.

As the rain fell relentlessly, McWilliams added a fine long-range effort. Derry’s intelligence began to tell, best illustrated after a promising Cork attack was haltered by a tactical foul. The resulting free was rushed and one quick break later, McGuigan had another simple free from the edge of the D and Tadhg Corkery had a yellow card.

Kevin Flahive, Daniel O’Connell, Cian Kiely and Blake Murphy were all introduced by Keith Ricken. Ian Maguire continued to lead the fight and despite Bradley’s protestations, won a free which Sherlock converted.

The now common goalkeeper venture forward by Odhran Lynch looked to have added a second goal for his side but was ruled out for a square ball. Padraig McGrogan and McGuigan added two quick points before Kevin O’Donovan’s long-range effort drifted over.

Scorers for Derry: Shane McGuigan 0-8 (0-4f), Lachlan Murray 0-1, Emmett Bradley 0-1, Benny Heron 1-0, Niall Loughlin 0-1, Oisin McWilliams 0-1, Padraig McGrogan 0-1

Scorers for Cork: Steven Sherlock 0-5 (0-4f), Daniel Dineen 0-1, Kevin O’Donovan 0-1

Derry

1. Odhran Lynch (Magherafelt)

2. Chrissy McKaigue (Slaughtneil), 3. Brendan Rodgers (Slaughtneil), 4. Conor McCluskey (Magherafelt)

5. Ethan Doherty (Glen), 6. Padraig McGrogan (Newbridge), 7. Conor Doherty (Newbridge)

8. Conor Glass (Glen), 9. Emmett Bradley (Glen)

10. Paul Cassidy (Bellaghy), 11. Niall Loughlin (Greenlough), 25. Oisin McWilliams

13. Benny Heron (Ballinascreen), 14. Shane McGuigan (Slaughtneil), 15. Lachlan Murray (Desertmartin

Subs:

Niall Toner for Lachlan Murray (42)

Oisin McWilliams for Padraig Cassidy (53)

Matthew Downey for Niall Loughlin (56)

Ben McCarron for Benny Heron (58)

Shea Downey for Conor Doherty (64)

Cork

1. Chris Kelly (Éire Óg)

2. Kevin O’Donovan (Nemo Rangers), 3. Sean Meehan (Kiskeam), 4. Tadhg Corkery (Cill Na Martra)

5. Rory Maguire (Castlehaven), 6. Billy Hennessy (St Finbarr’s), 7. Mattie Taylor (Mallow)

8. Ian Maguire (St Finbarr’s), 9. Shane Merritt (Mallow)

10. Colm O’Callaghan (Éire Óg), 11. Fionn Herlihy (Dohenys), 12. Daniel Dineen (Cill Na Martra)

13. Stephen Sherlock (St Finbarr’s), 14. David Buckley (Newcestown), 15. Brian Hurley (Castlehaven)

Subs:

John O’Rourke for David Buckley (41)

Kevin Flahive for Billy Hennessy (50)

Daniel O’Connell for Shane Merritt (52)

Blake Murphy for Fionn Herlihy (58)

Cian Kelly for Rory Maguire (60)