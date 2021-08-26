Membership : Access or Sign Up
Thursday 26 August 2021
Derry native departs AFL club Collingwood and returns home to study medicine

21-year-old Anton Tohill has been with the Melbourne club for three years

By Maurice Brosnan Thursday 26 Aug 2021, 1:36 PM
28 minutes ago 1,342 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5532303
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

DERRY’S ANTON TOHILL has departed AFL outfit Collingwood and returned to Ireland to pursue a degree in medicine, The42 understands.

The 21-year-old has been with the Melbourne club for three years and made his debut in July. It is understood he turned down a one-year extension. Tohill was out of contract having signed a one-year deal last December.

The former Derry Under-20 player was offered a place at Queens University in 2018 to study medicine but deferred while he pursued an AFL career. He is keen to return to that course for the upcoming academic year.

Tohill is the son of Derry Gaelic football legend and 1993 All-Ireland winner Anthony Tohill. His spell in Australia saw him overcome a series of injuries and Covid chaos.
In his debut campaign, he suffered a concussion, a quad injury and tore his hip rotator. His second preseason was limited after he tore 10cm of skin off his shin thanks to a fall on a treadmill.

Subsequently, the pandemic wreaked havoc and the 2020 VFL season, the reserve league where Tohill and his fellow Irish prospects cut their teeth, was cancelled entirely. In 2021, there was a series of postponements and snap fixture changes due to multiple state lockdowns. Despite that, the key defender impressed in the VFL and was rewarded with a debut against Port Adelaide.

In recognition of the challenging circumstances, the AFL did recently introduce a rule tweak so that rookies in their third season can spend a fourth ‘replacement year’ on the list. Previously players had not been allowed to spend more than three years on the rookie list.

Elsewhere, Meath’s Cian McBride flew home last week before the end of the 2021 campaign with the approval of his club Essendon. The Bombers snapped a spot in the top eight on the final day of the regular season last weekend and will play Western Bulldogs on Sunday in an elimination final.

McBride is in his second season with the club and yet to debut. The 20-year-old is set to represent his Gaelic football club, St. Ultan’s GFC, in the Meath Championship this weekend.

Last year he trained with the Meath senior panel prior to the Leinster Championship but a foot metatarsal injury ruled him of action. McBride is also out of contract at the end of the season and eligible for a third-year extension as a rookie.

The42 understands the club is keen to retain the services of McBride and want to play him as a key defender from the pre season on. He is expected to return to Australia in November.

