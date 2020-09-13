This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 21°C Sunday 13 September 2020
Slaughtneil complete Derry eight-in-a-row as Dunloy retain Antrim crown

Tyrrellspass reached the Westmeath SFC final after beating Athlone.

By Kevin O'Brien Sunday 13 Sep 2020, 4:24 PM
Image: Dylan McIlwaine/INPHO
Image: Dylan McIlwaine/INPHO

DUNLOY RETAINED THEIR Antrim senior hurling crown this afternoon, after a 2-20 to 2-13 victory against Loughgiel Shamrocks.

Shane McGrath’s goal left Dunloy 1-8 to 0-10 ahead at half-time. 

Dunloy ran out seven-point winners after Kevin Molloy’s grabbed their second goal of the game.

In Derry, Slaughtneil cruised to the senior hurling title after a 0-23 to 0-11 victory over Kevin Lynch’s in today’s final.

It was their eighth hurling crown in succession as seven straight scores midway through the second period helped Slaughtneil seal the win. 

Meanwhile, Tyrrellspass are into the Westmeath senior football final after defeating Liam McHale’s Athlone by 0-16 to 0-13. 

Athlone raced into a five point lead after 19 minutes, but they found themselves trailing by the 32nd minute. Tyrrellspass finished strong in the final quarter and prevailed by three.

Antrim SHC final
Dunloy 2-20 Loughgiel 2-13

Derry SHC final
Slaughtneil 0-23 Kevin Lynch’s 0-11

Westmeath SFC semi-final
Tyrrellspass 0-16 Athlone 0-13

