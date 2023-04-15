Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Laszlo Geczo/INPHO Fermanagh's Brandon Horan with Padraig McGrogan, Gareth McKinless and Niall Loughlin of Derry.
# Ulster Championship
Derry cruise to first defence of Ulster
Oak Leafers steam roll Ernesiders
1.1k
0
33 minutes ago

DERRY: 3-17

FERMANAGH:2-8

ULSTER CHAMPIONS DERRY made light work of Fermanagh in Brewster Park in the first game of their Anglo-Celt defence on Saturday evening.

First half goals from Shane McGuigan and Paul Cassidy set them on their way and all over the pitch they looked like an elite team that has been gearing up for a bid at the All-Ireland title.

Fermanagh offered little in response and after just 12 minutes the score was 1-5 to 0-2 in favour of the visitors.

A period of three goals in four minutes injected a small bit of life into the game with two goals from Fermanagh’s Lee Cullen sandwiching a Shane McGuigan penalty.

More to follow….

Get instant updates on the Allianz Football and Hurling Leagues on The42 app. Brought to you by Allianz Insurance, proud sponsors of the Allianz Leagues for over 30 years.

Author
Declan Bogue
declan@the42.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     