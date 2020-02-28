Derry record comfortable win over wasteful Bohemians

Derry City 2

Bohemians 0

KEVIN McLAUGHLIN reports from The Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

TWO second half goals from Stephen Mallon and Walter Figueira was enough for Derry City to deservedly see off Bohemians, at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

The Candystripes were always in control and needed Mallon’s stunning strike to give them a deserved lead just after the hour mark, before substitute Figueira made no mistake in the closing stages.

The Brandywell men made three changes to their side, who were fortunate to draw the North West derby against Finn Harps last Friday night, right-back Colm Horgan was given his first start, youngster Jack Malone and winger Stephen Mallon also started, with Ciaron Harkin and Walter Figueira dropping to the bench and Ciaran Coll missed out completely.

Bohs, fresh from two victories in a week, also rang the change with former Derry players Rob Cornwall and Keith Ward, along with duo Anthony Breslin and JJ Lunney all starting.

On 21 minutes a teasing right wing free-kick by Jamie McDonagh found Ally Gilchrist, but the defender’s header failed to test Bohs keeper Stephen McGuinness.

The impressive Mallon went close soon after but his low 20 yard free-kick was gathered at the second attempt by a diving McGuinness.

Just before the half-hour mark a slick counter-attacking move by Derry ended with McDonagh’s teasing left-foot centre finding Tim Nilsen inside the six yard box, but the front man was unable to divert the ball on target.

Bohs should have taken the lead right on the stroke of half-time as Daniel Mandroiu’s cushioned lay-off found JJ Lunney, but the midfielder’s curling side footed effort from 20 yards, which had Peter Cherrie beaten, flashed inches wide.

Keith Long’s side thought they had taken the lead on 54 minutes as Ward’s clever flick over an out-rushing Cherrie, was superbly cleared off the line by the back-tracking Danny Lupano, the big centre-back producing an overhead-kick to clear the danger.

Derry took the lead on 64 minutes in stunning fashion as Mallon cut in from the left and raced into the Bohs penalty box, before his well hit drive flew high into the net, giving McGuinness no chance.

Right at the death City caught Bohs on the counter-attack as Figueira raced onto Adam Liddle’s pass, before cooly chipping home past McGuinness.

Derry City: Cherrie, Horgan, Toal, Lupano, Gilchrist (Figueira 49); McCormack, Clifford (Harkin 62), Malone; McDonagh, Nilsen (Liddle 69), Mallon.

Bohemians: McGuinness, Barker, Casey, Cornwall, Breslin; Ward (Wade-Slater 84), Lunney, Buckey, Twardek (Grant 68); Mandroiu; McAley (Wright 76).

Referee: Derek Tomney (Dublin).

