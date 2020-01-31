Derry City add two new signings to squad ahead of 2020 LOI season

DERRY CITY HAVE today added another two players to their squad ahead of the new League of Ireland Premier Division season, which kicks off in two weeks’ time.

The Candystripes have taken teenage defender Danny Lupano on loan from Hull City in England, while former Ivory Coast U17 international Moussa Bakayoko has been added to the squad having impressed in a trial game against Finn Harps.

Lupano, 19, is a Belgian-born central defender, while Bakayoko is a 23-year-old winger who has previously played for Raja Club Athletic Casablanca and Shirak Gyumri of Armenia.

Both will be part of the Derry squad that will ramp up their pre-season preparations with a three-day camp in Dublin from Sunday.

Derry open their 2020 campaign away to champions Dundalk on Friday, 14 February.