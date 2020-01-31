This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Derry City add two new signings to squad ahead of 2020 LOI season

Defender Danny Lupano has arrived on loan from Hull City, while former Ivory Coast underage international Moussa Bakayoko has also signed.

By Gavin Cooney Friday 31 Jan 2020, 6:36 PM
Declan Devine with Danny Lupano (left) and Moussa Bakayoko (right.)
Declan Devine with Danny Lupano (left) and Moussa Bakayoko (right.)

DERRY CITY HAVE today added another two players to their squad ahead of the new League of Ireland Premier Division season, which kicks off in two weeks’ time. 

The Candystripes have taken teenage defender Danny Lupano on loan from Hull City in England, while former Ivory Coast U17 international Moussa Bakayoko has been added to the squad having impressed in a trial game against Finn Harps. 

Lupano, 19, is a Belgian-born central defender, while Bakayoko is a 23-year-old winger who has previously played for Raja Club Athletic Casablanca and Shirak Gyumri of Armenia. 

Both will be part of the Derry squad that will ramp up their pre-season preparations with a three-day camp in Dublin from Sunday. 

Derry open their 2020 campaign away to champions Dundalk on Friday, 14 February. 

