Derry move up to fourth with victory over Cork City

Equaliser: Figueira got Derry back on level terms early in the second half (file photo).

Equaliser: Figueira got Derry back on level terms early in the second half (file photo).

Derry City 3-1 Cork City

Derry City recovered from going a goal down early on to take all three points against Cork City at the Ryan McBride Brandywell.

Goals from Walter Figueira, Adam Hammill and substitute James Akintunde gave Declan Devine’s side victory, which sees them move up to fourth in the Airtricity League Premier Division.

Joseph Olowu had given Cork the lead after just three minutes when he scored following a goalmouth scramble — the visitors’ first away goal of the season.

Cork led at the break but were left reeling by a quick double from Derry early in the second half.

Mark McNulty spilled Ciaran Coll’s cross, and when Jack Malone turned it back towards goal, Figueira was on hand to equalise in the 50th minute.

And Derry took the lead three minutes later, McNulty making amends with a fine stop to deny Ibrahim Meite only for Hammill to follow up and tuck the rebound into an empty net, before Akintunde wrapped up the win deep into stoppage time.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!