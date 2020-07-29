This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 16 °C Wednesday 29 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Derry complete double swoop for recent Stoke reserves captain and former Crawley striker

Northern Ireland U21 Jake Dunwoody and English striker Ibrahim Meite have joined the Candystripes’ ranks.

By Gavan Casey Wednesday 29 Jul 2020, 2:24 PM
1 hour ago 1,183 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5162927
Derry City's new recruits, Ibrahim Meite and Jake Dunwoody.
Image: Derry City FC
Derry City's new recruits, Ibrahim Meite and Jake Dunwoody.
Derry City's new recruits, Ibrahim Meite and Jake Dunwoody.
Image: Derry City FC

DERRY CITY HAVE confirmed the signings of Northern Ireland U21 central midfielder Jake Dunwoody and English striker Ibrahim Meite, who recently parted ways with Championship club Stoke and League Two Crawley respectively.

Dunwoody captained Stoke’s second string in the Premier League 2 during the season just passed, scoring three goals in 18 appearances, but couldn’t quite make a first-team breakthrough under Martin O’Neill and so swapped the Potters’ red and white stripes for those of the Derry variety.

The 21-year-old joined Stoke from Manchester City five years ago, making over 50 appearances for the former’s reserves in the interim.

He will be a familiar face to new club team-mates Eoin Toal and Nathan Gartside, with whom he plays for the North’s 21s.

dunwoody Jake Dunwoody is unveiled in Derry colours. Source: Derry City FC

Derry manager Declan Devine said of the recruitment:

I spoke to [NI manager, former NI U21s manager] Ian Baraclough about Jake. I’ve known him for a while in the Northern Ireland setup. He’s quality — really looking forward to seeing him playing. Baraclough thinks it’s a great idea for him to play at that standard with Derry City.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“He gives us great options in the middle of the park.”

Meite, who turns 24 next month, joined Bulgarian side OFC Pirin Blagoevgrad — managed by ex-Linfield player Warren Feeney — just days before national lockdowns began in March. With football postponed, the move was canned and the striker was subsequently released by Crawley at the end of the League Two season.

meite Meite joins after two years at Crawley Town, and was previously signed by Neil Warnock for Cardiff City.

The dual English-Ivorian citizen plays up top or from out wide, and was signed for Cardiff City by Neil Warnock in January 2017 before joining Crawley on a free transfer two years later.

“He’s very strong, very direct — exactly what we need,” said Devine. “Somebody to lead the line.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie