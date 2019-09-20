This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Friday 20 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Injury-ravaged Bohemians battle to point at Derry as 14-year-old Evan Ferguson makes league debut

The Dubliners stayed resolute to retain an unbeaten record against Declan Devine’s side this season.

By The42 Team Friday 20 Sep 2019, 10:02 PM
49 minutes ago 2,098 Views 10 Comments
https://the42.ie/4818402
Image: Lorcan Doherty/INPHO
Image: Lorcan Doherty/INPHO

Derry City 0

Bohemians 0

Arthur Duffy reports from The Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium

RAVAGED BY AN injury crisis at a vital stage of the season, Bohemians defended resolutely at the Brandywell last night to plunder what may well prove a vital point in the race for European football next season.

And it was a point Keith Long will relish, the Bohemians boss keeping his unbeaten record against Derry intact this season.

Ravaged by injury over recent months, Bohs’ intentions of settling for a point were recognised from the start and credit to the visiting well organised defence which stood firm throughout the proceedings. 

Keith Long even gave a league debut to 14-year-old striker Evan Ferguson, son of former Bohs, Shamrock Rovers and Longford defender Barry. 

Bohemians keeper, James Talbot, proved to be the busier of the two keepers as Derry dominated the clear-cut scoring chances.

Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe headed a Ciaran Coll cross side of the target in the 13th minute, while Bohs midfielder, Keith Ward curled a free-kick wide of the post three minutes later.

Derry went so close to breaking the deadlock in the 21st minute when David Parkhouse was involved in a race for possession with Talbot, the keeper doing well to clear his lines.

And five minutes before the break, Junior got onto the end of a Jamie McDonagh centre, but the winger’s header was deflected wide by a defender.

Just before the half ended Junior again featured in the action when weaving his way into the danger area but his cut-back to Parkhouse was blocked by Rob Cornwall.

Following the changes of ends the home side went close again when Ciaron Harkin’s low shot was deflected wide at the expense of a corner.

Six minutes into the half Bohs got the benefit of the doubt when debutante, Jack Malone, was impeded by Paddy Kirk inside the area but well placed referee, Paul McLaughlin, refused to act much to the annoyance of the home lot.

A superb break by Derry in the 62nd minute ended with Parkhouse dragging his low shot wide of the Bohs net after Barry McNamee had played him in.

Derry got the rub of the green in the 68th minute when Bohs had squandered the best scoring chance of the match.

McDonagh played a stray pass into the path of Bohs’ English hitman, Andre Wright and when played Luke Wade-Slater into a one-on-one situation with Peter Cherrie, the winger ballooned the ball over the crossbar when he really should have done better.

McNamee had a shot saved by Talbot in the 73rd minute as Derry continued to push forward but failed to breach a resolute Bohs defence.

Derry City: Cherrie; McDonagh, Toal, Gilchrist, Coll; Harkin, Sloggett (McCrudden 80); Malone (Delap 77), McNamee, Ogedi-Uzokwe; Parkhouse.

Bohemians: Talbot; Lyons, Cornwall, Finnerty, Kirk; Wade-Slater (Ferguson, 90), Tierney, Allardice, Grant; Ward (Devoy, 63); Wright (Graydon, 75).

Referee: P. McLaughlin (Donegal).

 

 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie