Injury-ravaged Bohemians battle to point at Derry as 14-year-old Evan Ferguson makes league debut

Derry City 0

Bohemians 0

Arthur Duffy reports from The Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium

RAVAGED BY AN injury crisis at a vital stage of the season, Bohemians defended resolutely at the Brandywell last night to plunder what may well prove a vital point in the race for European football next season.

And it was a point Keith Long will relish, the Bohemians boss keeping his unbeaten record against Derry intact this season.

Ravaged by injury over recent months, Bohs’ intentions of settling for a point were recognised from the start and credit to the visiting well organised defence which stood firm throughout the proceedings.

Keith Long even gave a league debut to 14-year-old striker Evan Ferguson, son of former Bohs, Shamrock Rovers and Longford defender Barry.

Bohemians keeper, James Talbot, proved to be the busier of the two keepers as Derry dominated the clear-cut scoring chances.

Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe headed a Ciaran Coll cross side of the target in the 13th minute, while Bohs midfielder, Keith Ward curled a free-kick wide of the post three minutes later.

Derry went so close to breaking the deadlock in the 21st minute when David Parkhouse was involved in a race for possession with Talbot, the keeper doing well to clear his lines.

And five minutes before the break, Junior got onto the end of a Jamie McDonagh centre, but the winger’s header was deflected wide by a defender.

Just before the half ended Junior again featured in the action when weaving his way into the danger area but his cut-back to Parkhouse was blocked by Rob Cornwall.

Following the changes of ends the home side went close again when Ciaron Harkin’s low shot was deflected wide at the expense of a corner.

Six minutes into the half Bohs got the benefit of the doubt when debutante, Jack Malone, was impeded by Paddy Kirk inside the area but well placed referee, Paul McLaughlin, refused to act much to the annoyance of the home lot.

A superb break by Derry in the 62nd minute ended with Parkhouse dragging his low shot wide of the Bohs net after Barry McNamee had played him in.

Derry got the rub of the green in the 68th minute when Bohs had squandered the best scoring chance of the match.

McDonagh played a stray pass into the path of Bohs’ English hitman, Andre Wright and when played Luke Wade-Slater into a one-on-one situation with Peter Cherrie, the winger ballooned the ball over the crossbar when he really should have done better.

McNamee had a shot saved by Talbot in the 73rd minute as Derry continued to push forward but failed to breach a resolute Bohs defence.

Derry City: Cherrie; McDonagh, Toal, Gilchrist, Coll; Harkin, Sloggett (McCrudden 80); Malone (Delap 77), McNamee, Ogedi-Uzokwe; Parkhouse.

Bohemians: Talbot; Lyons, Cornwall, Finnerty, Kirk; Wade-Slater (Ferguson, 90), Tierney, Allardice, Grant; Ward (Devoy, 63); Wright (Graydon, 75).

Referee: P. McLaughlin (Donegal).