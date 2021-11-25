Ireland U21 goalkeeper Maher the latest arrival at Derry City after agreeing three-year deal

DERRY CITY HAVE announced the signing of Ireland U21 international Brian Maher.

The 21-year-old, who is currently Jim Crawford’s first-choice goalkeeper at international level, has agreed a three-year deal at the Brandywell.

Maher came through at St Patrick’s Athletic and has spent the last two seasons with Bray Wanderers — initially on loan before joining permanently in July 2020.

It is the club’s fourth transfer this week following the official arrivals of Michael Duffy, Patrick McEleney and Will Patching, and the ambitious Candystripes will be expected to challenge for the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division under Ruaidhri Higgins in 2022.

“Brian only turned 21 this month but he’s already making a name for himself as a quality goalkeeper,” said Higgins.

He has been brilliant for the Republic of Ireland U21s and is only going to get better in the coming years.

“I think he is a fantastic addition to our squad, meaning we now have three excellent young goalkeepers at Derry City.”