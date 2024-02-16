Marquee signing Hoban scores on Derry City debut to secure victory over Drogheda

Derry City 2

Drogheda Utd 1

Simon Collins reports from the Brandywell

PAT HOBAN’S DERRY City career got off to a dream start as his debut goal proved the winner against Drogheda United on the opening night at Brandywell.

It was the first time since 2019 the Candystripes registered victory in their first league fixture of the season and they were made to do it the hard way.

Ronan Boyce gave Ruaidhri Higgins’ side the lead just 62 seconds into the second half with a stunning strike from 25 yards.

Brian Maher then produced a brilliant save to deny Ryan Brennan from the penalty spot just five minutes after the Drogheda midfielder came off the bench. Derry’s close season marquee signing from Dundalk then doubled the Brandywell club’s lead when reacting quickest inside the six yard box with a clinical finish on 63 minutes.

Drogheda hit back moments later from Evan Weir’s deflected free-kick and despite bombarding Derry’s penalty area with crosses in the closing stages of the match, the home side held firm to get their 2024 title challenge up and running.

Derry bossed the ball in the early stages and Hoban’s first opportunity arrived on 11 minutes when the striker met McMullan’s cross with a downward header which bounced harmlessly wide of the target.

Drogheda’s two front men were causing all sorts of problems for Derry’s defence and the home lot survived a scare on 14 minutes when Zishim Bawa got in behind but Boyce did brilliantly to avert the danger with a well timed sliding tackle.

Patching slotted a delightful ball through to Duffy who side-footed it across the face of goal but crucially behind Hoban and Drogheda cleared on 20 minutes. Maher came to Derry’s rescue with a smart one-handed save to deny Bawa who peeled off the shoulder of Mark Connolly to get on the end of Weir’s ball over the top.

Paul McMullan fired a shot from wide on the left straight into the hands of Andrew Wogan just short of the half hour mark and Derry came so close to breaking the deadlock on 35 minutes when Patching’s inswinging corner was met by a towering header from Connolly but the Monaghan man sent his effort narrowly over the crossbar.

Drogheda made a substitution at the break with new signing from Athlone Town Frantz Pierrot, who was walking a tightrope after picking up a booking, replaced by Ryan Brennan.

The Boynesiders had silenced the crowd in the first half but the Brandywell support were on their feet 62 seconds after the restart when Boyce found the net in stunning fashion.

A long punt forward was misjudged by Wogan who came to collect on the edge of his penalty area. Duffy tried to find the net as Wogan scampered back towards his line but his shot was charged down. The ball was kept alive and Hoban laid it into the path of Boyce who caressed the ball into the far corner of the net beyond Wogan – his 13th goal for the club.

Four minutes later Drogheda had the chance to get back on terms when McJannet’s high boot caught Conor Kane in the head inside the penalty box. After a short delay, referee Damien McGraith pointed to the spot.

Brennan, who was on the pitch just five minutes, took responsibility but Maher guessed correctly and produced a superb save down to his left side and parried the ball to safety.

Hoban got off the mark on 63 minutes with a poacher’s goal to double Derry’s lead.

McEneff, with his back to goal, laid it into the path of Patching and his low strike was palmed away by Wogan.Hoban reacted quickest to the rebound, took a touch and guided the ball home from close range for his debut goal.

Drogheda were back in the game four minutes later when Weir’s free-kick from 25 yards took a wicked deflection off the Derry wall, wrong-footed Maher and nestled into the net to give the visitors renewed hope.

It was the first goal Derry conceded since September 22nd and ended their run of five consecutive clean sheets. Daniel Kelly came on with 15 minutes to go for his Derry debut after making his move from Dundalk in the close season and he didn’t take long to inject new life into the contest.

He linked up nicely with his ex-Dundalk teammate Hoban on 80 minutes but the Galwegian fired his effort across the face of goal and wide.

It was far from a comfortable finish to the match with six additional minutes signalled by the fourth official.

Derry

Maher; Boyce, Connolly (McEleney 66), McJannet, Doherty (Coll 81); McMullan (Kelly 76), Dummigan. Patching, Duffy; McEneff (O’Reilly,76); Hoban; Subs Not Used – Ryan, Mullen, Todd, Patton, McCay.

Drogheda

Wogan; McNally (Foley 79), Cann, Keaney, Weir, Kane; Gallagher (Davis 61), Deegan, Markey; Bawa (Brennan h-t), Pierot; Subs Not Used – Barr, Quinn, O’Brien, Webster, Topcu, Cailloce.

Referee: Damien McGraith.

