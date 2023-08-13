Three-goal Derry City close in on league leaders after victory over Drogheda

Derry City 3

Drogheda United 0

GOALS FROM JORDAN McEneff, Jamie McGonigle and Michael Duffy steered Derry City to a comfortable victory over Drogheda at home in the Premier Division this evening.

The victory sees Derry move up to third on the table, leaving them just five points off Shamrock Rovers at the top of the table, while St Patrick’s Athletic are just one point ahead in second.

McEneff put the hosts ahead just before half-time at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium, with McGonigle and Duffy adding a late brace in the 85th and 89th minute to put the result beyond doubt.

Three goals, three points! 💪 pic.twitter.com/StdjJc1SFp — Derry City FC (@derrycityfc) August 13, 2023

